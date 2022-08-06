STURGIS — The ninth annual Brandon Delzer Legacy 5K Memorial run and walk was held on July with 50 runners and walkers, rekindling memories of Delzer on the Fort Meade cross country trail, near Sturgis.
“It was an exciting day, a lot of people turned out, a lot of good friends, and I am just so impressed, they did a great job organizing it, and great supporters and we appreciate everyone keeping the memories alive,” said Glen Delzer, father of the late Brandon Delzer.
Jarrett Keffeler, a good friend of Brandon’s shared stories about his close friend before the race.
“Brandon was truly one of my closets friends, he was always by my side and we did everything together. He had an infectious smile and that is something I will always remember, when he walked in the room, people would turn to him as he was always smiling,” said Keffeler. “Brandon was a light in my life and I’m so thankful that I get to continue to remember him and who he was, and be filled with the hope that he is in heaven and that brings me peace, and the excitement that I will see him again.”
Vonda Anderson and Sandy Buchholz co-chaired the event, and both knew Delzer very well, and wanted to see the run continue.
“Normally a senior on the cross country team takes on the Legacy Run but this year they are all at a camp so Sandy Buchholz and I decided to keep the tradition going for the Delzer family,” said Anderson. “The money raised today will go to the Delzer Memorial scholarship and the 4-H program.”
The Legacy run was held in conjunction with the Meade County Fair at the Sturgis Brown High School.
