Nicholas Jenkins defends Dakota Five-O title

SPEARFISH — Nicholas Jenkins topped the field by 5 ½ minutes today and won the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race for the second straight year. His final time over the 50-mile course was 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds.
“When the switch flips in your head and you know you can win, it’s not as hard,” said the 23-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colo. “You’ll do whatever you can to make it out; that’s what happened to me today.”
Dillon McNeill of Papillion, Neb., placed second in 3 hours, 54 minutes and 9 seconds.
Jenkins said improved pacing and nutrition helped him win this event for the first time in 2021 after a series of runner-up finishes. Racers went in a counterclockwise direction at the mile 7 split that year. This was an even year, so the racers moved clockwise at the split.
“It’s a different race course,” Jenkins said in describing Sunday’s event. “There’s more climbing in the back half this year, so I didn’t force the issue as early.”
Jenkins stayed with three other racers for roughly 2 ½ hours. He said he passed on the single track when chances arose.
Tinton Trail stands out as Jenkins’ favorite portion of the course. He explained racers get it during the cool morning, and it feels good to encounter it on the way back.
Dakota Ridge and single-track climbing in that area provide the biggest challenges for Jenkins.
“It’s a 15-minute, all-out climb out of the aid station,” Jenkins explained. “And then, to go down Dakota Ridge while your whole body is tired: that’s the biggest test of the day.”
Jenkins trained a lot in this year’s opening months because he wanted a personal record at the Leadville (Colo.) Stage Race in July. A time of 6 hours, 36 minutes 45 seconds for 100 miles enabled him to meet that goal, and he carried that fitness through to Spearfish.
“I trained for the 100 (mile distance) and then front-loaded a little more to get some speed in the legs,” Jenkins said. Nutritional preparation included increasing his carbohydrate intake, which he said reduces a person’s deficit for late race stages.
Jenkins has entered the Dakota Five-O for every live race since 2011. The 2020 event was virtual (not live) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several members of the Jenkins family reside in the area, and that helps keep bringing him back to Spearfish for this race. “It’s close to home, and it’s just a great place to spend a weekend,” he said.
The Dakota Five-O course is a “hidden gem” to Jenkins, who said the single track is well maintained and the people in the area are great.
Jenkins’ next race is unknown, as he entered a Denver, Colo., law school roughly three weeks ago. He said he could enter local events and maintain his fitness levels.
Jenna Rinehart emerged as the women’s champion. The racer from Mankato, Minn., turned in a time of 4 hours 28 minutes and 25 seconds.
The top 10 finishers follow.
1 Nicholas Jenkins (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 3 hours 48 minutes 36 seconds
