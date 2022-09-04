Nicholas Jenkins defends Dakota Five-O title

Nicholas Jenkins approaches the finish line at the Dakota Five-O race held today in Spearfish. He earned top honors in 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Nicholas Jenkins topped the field by 5 ½ minutes today and won the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race for the second straight year. His final time over the 50-mile course was 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds.

“When the switch flips in your head and you know you can win, it’s not as hard,” said the 23-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colo. “You’ll do whatever you can to make it out; that’s what happened to me today.”

