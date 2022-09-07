Nicholas Jenkins defends Dakota Five-O title

The Dakota Five-O mountain bike race was held Sunday morning,in Spearfish. Several hundred racers from throughout the nation rode the challenging 50-mile course, with some technical sections, and consists of about 90% singletrack with 6500+ feet of climbing. Pioneer photos by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Nicholas Jenkins topped the field by 5 ½ minutes Sunday and won the Dakota Five-O mountain bike race for the second straight year.

His final time over the 50-mile course was 3 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds.

