NH Recreation Association’s 2021 Hare Scramble

LEAD — The Northern Hills Recreation Association’s 2021 Hare Scramble event that was held Sept. 11-12.
Results follow.
A Class : 1 Steven Gerber, 2 Tanncr Berrtolotta,3 Mike Coyle, 4 Lee Fieldhaus, 5 Hunter Johnson, 6 Ian Estes, 7 Steven Henderson, 8 Bill Colson, 9 Chris Garhart, 10 Alan Ewald, 11 DevJn Atkins, 12 Nlck Weishaar, 13 Dan Wvman, 14 Camden Domey, 15 Gage Mollman, 16 Kurt M., and 17 Kip. R.
Class B: 1 Connor Kraft, 2 Grayson Smith, 3 Mick Grahn, 4 Nathan Anderson, 5 Beau Wichterman, 6 Travis Brewer, 7 Zach Davis, 8 Alyssa Grahn, 9 Richard Fountain, 10 Ben Wlchterman, 11 Jacob Neumiller, 12 Shane Davis, 13 Isaac Trautman, 14 Seth Marchus, and 15 Thomas Gunler.
Class C: 1 Chris Malo, 2 Beau Wichterman, 3 Travis Brewer, 4 Patrick Anderson, 5 Landen Schwieson, 6 Chris Johnson, 7 Travis Roth, 8 Ben Dressen, 9 Aydan Kurtz, 10 Tom Scheving, 11 Ethan Fischer, 12 Bill, 13 Marissa Renaud, and 14 Thomas Parson
Youth: 1 Taycen Bertolotto, 2 Josh Camus, 3 lzzy Renaud, 4 Jaks Glood, 5 Kash Webster, and 6 Mason Anderson.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.