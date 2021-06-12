NH Gymnastics Academy rocks Rushmore Invite

STURGIS — The Northern Hills Gymnastics Academy competed at the Rushmore Invite, Feb. 29 and March 1, at the new gymnastics and ninja training gym in Sturgis.
This was their first competitive year, and the young gymnastics team has done astonishingly well.
Not only has this gym, whose mission is to provide a positive gymnastics experience and environment for aspiring young athletes and their families, done a fantastic job training their competitive gymnastics team they also train ninja competitors and host ninja competitions.
The NHGA’s competitive teams brought home a total of 4 team trophies (Level 3, third place; Xcel Gold first place; Xcel Silver third place; and Xcel Bronze first place). Individual gymnasts won the following medals and trophies:
Haley Ellis competed as a level 10 gymnast and brought home a first place vault medal (8.9), first place balance beam medal (8.8), first place floor medal (9.125), second place bars medal (8.4), and the first place level 10 all around trophy with a total score of 35.225
Hannah Brun competed as a level 8 gymnast and brought home a first place vault medal (9.2); first place floor medal (9.425); fifth place medals on bars (8.1) and beam (8.0); and the first place all around trophy with a total score of 34.725.
Sarah Bestgen competed as a level 6 gymnast and brought home a first place beam medal (9.2); a third place floor medal (9.2); fifth place medals on vault (8.55) and bars (8.5); and the 3rd place all around trophy with a total score of 35.45.
Pearl Meyer competed as a level 6 gymnast and brought home a second place bars medal (8.725), fourth place floor medal (8.95); fifth place vault medal (8.425); and the fouth place all around trophy with a total score of 34.575.
The Level 3 competitive team won the third-place Level 3 team trophy.
Individual Level 3 gymnasts won the following honors:
Lilia Trickey earned a second place beam medal (9.1); second place floor medal (8.55); and the second place all around trophy with a total score of 35.75.
Macy Krautschun earned a second place bars medal (9.1), third place floor medal (8.5); fourth place beam medal (8.9); and the third place all around trophy with a total score of 35.00
Chloe Alexander earned a first place bars medal (9.4), second place vault medal (9.2); fourth place floor medal (8.7); and brought home the fourth place all around trophy with a total score of 35.95.
Alexandria Pletan earned a fourth place bars medal (9.05) and a fourth place all around trophy with a total score of 34.9.
Rebecca Bestgen competed as a Level 3 gymnast and her consistent scores in all four events paid off earning her a fourth place all around trophy with a total score of 34.9.
The Xcel Gold competitive team won the 1st place team trophy. Individual Xcel Gold team members won the following honors:
Keelie Overvold earned a first place beam medal (8.85); second place floor medal (9.15); 5th place vault medal (8.45), and brought home a 2nd place all around trophy with a total score of 35.1.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.