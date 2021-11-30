Newell wrestlers set for 2021-22 season

NEWELL — Five Newell wrestlers are preparing to begin their season Dec. 3 at the Custer Invitational.
Senior Chase VanDerBoom; and sophomores Gavin Tesch, Charlie Clements, Colton Niles, and Abrym Heinert comprise the squad. Dylan VanDerBoom is beginning his second season as Irrigators’ head coach.
Chase VanDerBoom qualified for last season’s state B tournament at 138 pounds. He and Clements are the only returning athletes from the 2020-21 squad.
Coach VanDerBoom said Chase VanDerBoom will provide a lot of leadership this season. He sees Niles wrestling at 220 or 285 pounds, with Tesch, Heinert and Clements competing in the light to middle weights.
“My main point this year is to get a lot of technique covered, and build on that,” coach VanDerBoom said when asked what athletes will need to work on as practices and events proceed.
Newell’s schedule includes a number of more difficult tournaments, according to coach VanDerBoom. The Irrigators compete at places like Chadron (Neb.) and Presho.
“We see a lot of competitors from across the state that help us come postseason time,” coach VanDerBoom said. “That will really define us as a competitive team: how many kids can we get to the state tournament?”
The schedule on the Newell School District page as of Nov. 18 includes the St. Thomas More Quadrangular on Dec. 9, the Lusk (Wyo.) Invitational on Dec. 10, the Hot Springs Invitational on Dec. 18, the Harding County Tournament on Dec. 30, the Mid-Dakota Monster in Presho on Jan. 7-8, the Newcastle (Wyo.) Tournament on Jan. 14, the Chadron Tournament on Jan. 22, the Lemmon Round Robin on Jan. 25, the Belle Fourche Invitational on Jan. 28-29, the Newell Round Robin on Feb. 1, the Black Hills Classic in Hill City on Feb. 5, and the Badlands Brawler in Wall on Feb. 12.
Rapid City will host the Region 4B tournament on Feb. 19. State B tournament action is set for Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
Coach VanDerBoom said all Newell wrestlers could qualify for state if they put their minds to the task.
He said every athlete in the sport is capable of being defeated. It is a matter of who shows up to wrestle that match, he added.
“What defines success for me is not just winning,” coach VanDerBoom said. “All we can do is compete, practice hard, and eventually be one of the top kids in South Dakota.”
Official practice sessions began Monday, Nov. 15.
Technique and endurance are taking center stage.
“If we can’t beat them technically, then we can wear them out and beat them in the third period as long as we can make it that far,” coach VanDerBoom said.
What can Chase VanDerBoom and Clements take from last season to begin setting a foundation for this season?
“They brought a good attitude and hard work ethic,” coach VanDerBoom said of the duo’s practice sessions. “They put their heads down and kept on the grindstone.”
Coach VanDerBoom said the biggest improvements center on their getting the nerves out of their systems.
The Irrigators did not lose any seniors due to graduation.
Caleb McGregor placed fourth at 195 pounds at last season’s Class B state meet, but has moved to Webster.
