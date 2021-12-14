Newell wrestlers finish fourth at Lusk Invite

LUSK, Wyo. — Newell’s high school wrestling team scored 57 points and placed fourth at the Lusk Invitational held Friday at Niobrara County High School in Lusk, Wyo.
Six teams engaged in a round-robin format, with final records determining the placings.
Chase VanDerBoom of Newell claimed top honors in the 145-pound division.
He pinned Niobrara County’s Sean Johnson in 3 minutes 29 seconds in his last match to cap a 5-0 record.
Newell’s Charlie Clements finished second at 106 pounds. He was pinned by North Park’s Quinten Fletcher in 44 seconds of his final match and finished 4-1 on the day. Colton Niles represented the Irrigators at 285 pounds. His 1-2 record was good for third place.
Newell’s Gavin Tesch finished fourth at 152 pounds and finished 0-3 on the day. Teammate Abrym Heinert finished fifth at 113 pounds after a 0-4 record.
Moorcroft won the team title at 145.5 points. Niobrara County was second at 97.5 points, followed by Saratoga (third at 89 points), Newell, North Park (40.5), and Sioux County (sixth at 31).
