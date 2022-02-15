Newell wrestlers 4th at Wall; Chase VanDerBoom wins 200th career match

WALL — Newell’s wrestling team collected 64 points and finished fourth at the Badlands Brawlers tournament Saturday in Wall as senior Chase VanDerBoom earned the 200th victory of his high school career.
VanDerBoom (145 pounds) and Colton Niles (285) won their respective weight classes for the Irrigators.
VanDerBoom posted his 200th win when he pinned McLaughlin’s Carson Schrempp in 3 minutes 13 seconds of a fourth-round match.
VanDerBoom defeated Philip Areas Thane Simons 8-5 in the title match.
Niles won all four of his matches.
He pinned Rapid City Central’s Charlie Macdonald in 48 seconds of the title match.
Newell’s Charlie Clements forged a 4-1 record and finished third at 106 pounds.
Teammate Gavin Tesch was third at 160 and had a 2-2 record.
Jorey Clements finished 0-3 and placed fourth at 220 pounds.
Joe Eaton (0-2 record at 113 pounds) and Abrym Heinert (1-2 at 113) also represented the Irrigators.
Philip Area placed first at 150 points.
To read more about VanDerBoom, see Thursday’s Black Hills Pioneer
