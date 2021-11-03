Newell volleyball team stumbles at region event; season comes to end

TIMBER LAKE — Newell dropped a three-games-to-one decision to Harding County in Tuesday’s second round of the Region 8B volleyball tournament to end its season.
Harding County’s Ranchers won the first game 25-13, with Newell winning the second game 25-22. The Ranchers won the next two games 25-22 to capture the match victory.
“We have a pretty young team, and we started out to be nervous,” Irrigators’ head coach Tysha McDonald said. “Once they got their flow, they really started playing.”
Missed serves hurt Newell more than anything in the third and fourth games, according to McDonald.
McDonald said Newell (13-18) overcame a lot of adversity this season. She added players had to fill different spots on the floor, and the lone senior (setter Sydnee Kjellsen) was lost due to injury.
“For them to come out and play that tough was really impressive, win or lose,” McDonald said.
Taylor Gaer and Megan Jackson earned McDonald’s praise for their efforts. No statistics for the Irrigators were available.
Timber Lake defeated Tiospaye Topa three games to zero (25-12, 25-11, 25-12) in another first-round match Tuesday night.
Faith swept McIntosh three games to zero. Scores were 25-20, 25-13, and 25-12.
Bison earned a three-games-to-one triumph over Lemmon in the other Tuesday match. Scores were 28-26, 25-16, 18-25, and 25-21.
The top four seeds in this tournament will continue play on Thursday, Nov. 4. Top-seeded Timber Lake squares off against number 4 Harding County; second-seeded Faith goes up against number 3 Bison.
