Newell tracksters finish season at state B meet

SIOUX FALLS — Newell completed its track season at the state B meet which ended Saturday at Howard Wood Field.
Garrett Winkler earned top-eight placings in two additional events. He finished fourth in the Class B boys’ 1,600-meter run at 4 minutes 39.14 seconds and eighth in the 800 run at 2:04.72. Winkler had started his weekend by placing fifth in the 3200 run.
Kaleb Foltz of Tri-State won the 800-meter run in 1 minute 59.73 seconds and the 1600 run event in 4:35.01.
Newell finished with 10 points in the boys’ team standings. Chester Area scored 86 points for top honors; Ipswich placed second with 45 points.
The Irrigator girls’ team finished with 1.20 points. Sarah Erk had tied for sixth place in the Class B girls’ high jump (4 feet 10 inches) on Thursday.
Colman-Egan scored 99 points for the girls’ team title. Northwestern was second at 48 points.
“Overall, I was very pleased with how we did,” Irrigators’ head coach Kyle Sanderson said. He added Winkler had a fantastic weekend including three personal records, with Newell’s three other state qualifiers (Sarah Erk, Rachel Erk, Hailey McCann) also competing very well.
Sanderson said Winkler was super-focused coming into state and added the senior was ready to take risks and run aggressively.
