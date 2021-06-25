NEWELL — Kyle Sanderson’s Newell track team demonstrated considerable versatility during a 2021 campaign that he said was really good.
“We were a little more inexperienced than in years past, so we had a lot of other kids step up into different roles,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson said the seniors provided strong leadership this season.
Willingness to compete in different events served as a strength going into the season, according to Sanderson. He said the squads will try to draw bigger numbers for 2022.
“We have a lot of kids in our middle school track program that we think will stick it out when they get to high school,” Sanderson said.
Newell picked up its fourth consecutive Little Moreau Conference girls’ track team title this season. Lexa Burtzlaff claimed top honors in the girls’ triple jump.
Garrett Winkler emerged as the Little Moreau Conference champion in the boys’ 3,200-meter run. The Irrigator boys finished seventh in the team standings.
Burtzlaff collected a pair of top-eight finishes at the state B meet, finishing second in the girls’ triple jump and eighth in the 200-meter dash.
Ryan Hohenberger finished his season at state by tying for seventh place in the class B boys’ high jump. Winkler placed eighth in the boys’ 3,200-meter run.
Competitiveness levels posed the biggest change throughout the season. Sanderson said with the top-24 state qualifying format, some athletes carried more focus and determination into each meet rather than toward the end of the season.
Sanderson agreed that is one of the benefits of that format. The 24 best times and distances in each event, throughout the season, qualify for state.
“We try not to put too much pressure on them, but I know they were checking lists every week. They wanted to see where they were.”
Season highlights started with the four medals Newell athletes earned at state.
Sanderson also cited the performances at the conference meet and regional meets.
David Morell (boys’ shot put and discus) and Rachel Erk (state meet qualifications in three individual girls’ events) improved the most this season, Sanderson said.
Wyatt Winkler, Hohenberger, Morell, and Burtzlaff represented the senior class this season. Sanderson discussed their contributions to the program.
“They do a great job of showing up every day to practice, showing everyone how to do things,” Sanderson said of the boys’ seniors.
In describing Burtzlaff, Sanderson said, “She does a great job of making sure all the girls on the team feel welcome and confident.”
Sanderson sees many bright spots in the Irrigators’ future. He said the young groups are very enthusiastic about track.
