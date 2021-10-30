Newell to start play in Region 8B tourney

NEWELL — Newell’s Stacy Mahaffy, right, records a dig during a varsity volleyball match earlier this season. Mahaffy and the Irrigators will enter the second round of the Region 8B tournament Tuesday, when they visit Harding County in a matchup of the fourth- and fifth-seeded teams.
Tournament action will begin Monday, when seventh-seeded McIntosh (6-22) will host 10th-seeded Wakpala (0-13). The Newell-Harding County match is one of four on Tuesday’s schedule. Top-seeded Timber Lake (20-4) will host eighth-seeded Tiospaye Topa (6-8), with number 2 Faith (18-17) to host the winner of the McIntosh-Wakpala match. Third-seeded Bison (13-11) will play host to number 6 Lemmon (12-17). Semifinals are set for Thursday.
