Newell sweeps home volleyball triangular

NEWELL — Newell forged a 2-0 record at a home volleyball triangular played Thursday at Austin Auditorium.
The Irrigators defeated Lemmon three games to one and swept Tiospaye Topa in three games.
“Overall, they had a lot of good moments and a lot of coming together as a team,” Newell head coach Tysha McDonald said. “They dug themselves some holes, but they dug themselves out. A lot of times, a young team struggles with that.”
Newell vs. Lemmon
Newell won the first two games 25-17 and 25-10. Lemmon captured the third game 25-23 before the Irrigators won the fourth game 25-23.
Sydnee Kjellsen’s efforts included 19 set assists, six digs, and five serving aces. Taylor Gaer contributed 11 attacking kills and six serving aces, with Rachel Erk adding eight attacking kills and five blocks.
Newell vs. Tiospaye Topa
The Irrigators won by scores of 25-10, 25-11, and 25-12.
Kim Johnson finished with 10 attacking kills and five serving aces.
Taylor Gaer contributed 14 serving aces and seven attacking kills.
Newell (7-3) is scheduled to visit New Underwood on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
