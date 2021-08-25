LEAD — Newell defeated Lead-Deadwood three games to zero in Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball season opener at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead. Scores were 25-14, 25-6, and 25-14.
“They (Newell) were hustling and doing what they needed to do. We weren’t setting ourselves up for success and were not able to run our offense consistently,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Kim Hansen said.
Kaira Stomprud’s attacking kill put Newell up 13-9 in the first game. Lead-Deadwood gained side out on a Jayna Prince attacking kill and stayed within 14-10.
The visiting Irrigators regained side out for a 15-10 lead. Kim Johnson’s four serving aces and a Stomprud attacking kill pushed the Newell advantage to 20-10. Lead-Deadwood got no closer than nine points after that, and the first game ended with the 25-14 Newell win.
“We started OK, and then we started to get some ball handling errors,” Hansen said in describing the first game. “It snowballed, and we weren’t able to get ourselves back.”
Game two started with the teams splitting the first two points. Taylor Gaer served five aces as part of a 10-0 run that allowed Newell to grab an 11-1 lead.
An Erica Hansen attacking kill ended the string and kept Lead-Deadwood within 11-2. Prince’s attacking kill allowed the Golddiggers to cut the margin to 12-3.
Rachel Erk and Stomprud turned in attacking kills as Newell stayed ahead 15-4.
Newell led 21-6 before Katie McTaggart served two aces to highlight a 4-0 run. Erk’s attacking kill secured the Irrigators’ 25-6 triumph.
The Irrigators claimed an 11-8 lead in the third game. Prince served three aces as part of a six-point run that put Lead-Deadwood ahead 14-12.
Newell forged a 15-15 tie and scored 10 of the final 11 points. Sydnee Kjellsen’s attacking kill ended the 25-16 win.
“We have a lot of new, younger girls. I told them we can’t get down on ourselves because we’re still working on our maturity level,” Newell head coach Tysha McDonald said.
McDonald was asked what keyed the first two games for the Irrigators. “The biggest thing is learning that mistakes are happening and roll them off,” she said. “We started learning what was working and what wasn’t.”
Newell recorded 15 ace serves on the night. McDonald said that is very important to the team, and the first step to winning games is getting the ball over the net.
Hansen said she told her players before the third game that attitude, communication and effort can immediately change. She added those improved in that game, but it did not stay consistent.
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — L-D: Allison Mollman 4, Jayna Prince 4, Rachel Janssen 2. Nwl: Rachel Erk 9, Katie McTaggart 4, Kaira Stomprud 4.
Set assists — L-D: Janssen 4, Mollman 4. Nwl: McTaggart 2, Sydnee Kjellsen 1, Taylor Gaer 1.
Serving aces — L-D: Prince 3. Nwl: Gaer 8, Kim Johnson 4.
Blocks — L-D: Janssen 1, Prince 1. Nwl: Erk 3.
Digs — L-D: Maddie Rogers 4, Tilli Katon 4, Gayle Thompson 3, Allison Keehn 3. Nwl: Stomprud 1, Gaer 1, Erk 1, Kjellsen 1, McTaggart 1.
Lead-Deadwood (0-1) and Newell (1-0) are scheduled to play at the Custer Invitational this Friday and Saturday.
