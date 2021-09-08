Newell Ranch Rodeo crowns champion

NEWELL — Dry River Mafia emerged as the champions from Saturday’s Newell Ranch Rodeo, held as part of the community’s weekend Labor Day ceremony.
Nine teams of five individuals apiece competed in events that mirror everyday life on the ranch. Each squad featured a female member, youth member, senior member, hand, and a mutton buster.
The aim was to complete each event in as little time as possible.
Megan Lang, Jet Jenson, Keith Jenson, Brad Mackaben, and Tate Wolff comprised the Dry River Mafia team.
K-Bar-J Leather earned second place. Members were Ashley Jaeger, Cappy Hammerstrom, Jack Gully, Ty Ollerich, and Easton Neely.
Top Hand awards were given in five categories.
Tana Lindskov of Willow Creek Tax earned the Top Female award.
K-Bar-J Leather’s Cappy Hammerstrom received the Top Youth Award.
The Top Senior Award went to Keenan Smart of Stirrup Ranch. Dry River Mafia team member Brad Mackaben was the Top Hand award winner.
Lacey Hewitt of Hewitt Land Company owns “Frank,” which received the Top Horse award.
Top finishers follow.
Team Standings
1 Dry River Mafia
2 K-Bar-J Leather
3 Stirrup Ranch
4 Hewitt Land Company
Mutton Bustin’
1 Kade Brown (Willow Creek Tax) 80 points
2 McCoy Mangis (Flying O Sheep) 79
3 Stirrup Ranch (Huntlee Heath) 78
Branding
1 K-Bar-J Leather 54.63 seconds
2 Dry River Mafia 1 minute 5.33 seconds
3 Hewitt Land Company 1:05.64
4 Mackaben Ranch 1:43.00
Sorting, Penning, Doctoring
1 Willow Creek Tax 3 minutes 20.00 seconds
2 Miller Ranch 4:03.00
3 Dry River Mafia 4:36.00
4 Mackaben Ranch 4:38.00
Trailer Loading
1 K-Bar-J Leather 1 minute 10.00 seconds
2 Dry River Mafia 1:41.00
3 Price Angus Ranch 2:05.33
4 Miller Ranch 2:23.00
Sheep TeePeeing
1 Stirrup Ranch 36.00 seconds
2 Hewitt Land Company 41.00
3 Miller Ranch 42.00
4 Dry River Mafia 52.00
