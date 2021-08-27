NEWELL — The Newell Community Club announced the contestants for the 62nd annual Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen Pageant on Saturday, Aug. 28.
This pageant was started in 1959 with girls competing for one title. The princess title was added in 1995 and in 1996 a Jr Miss was added.
Seven past title winners advanced to the title of Miss Rodeo South Dakota and five as Junior Miss Rodeo South Dakota.
In the contest this year, all ages will create and present a radio ad promoting the Newell Labor Day Weekend Celebration. Other categories include horsemanship, modeling, impromptu questions and personal interview. There are great prizes donated by many great sponsors from the community and surrounding area businesses and individuals.
The public is invited to watch the horsemanship beginning at 8:30 at the Newell Arena and the personal introductions/speech/modeling will begin at 11:30 at Newell Christian Fellowship, 405 Elmira Ave, Newell SD.
Current Royalty
2020 Miss Newell Labor Day—Aliceson Stranberg
Aliceson Stranberg isthe 16-year-old daughter of Reid and Stacy Stranberg.
“It’s hard to believe that just one year ago we were standing out in this exact arena drenched in the rain waiting to hear the results of the contest. Last year I was selected to serve as your 2020 Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen and it’s hard to believe it’s coming to an end. During my reign I was able to attend and make multiple public appearances at several rodeos and meet many people I never would have met. Helping me so proudly represent Newell through the past year, my thanks to Miss Atty and Miss Ema, it has been a joy to represent our great community along side you. I would like to thank the Newell Labor Day Committee for the never-ending support through the past year. I want to wish good luck to the upcoming group of wonderful royalty candidates to represent the Newell Labor Day Rodeo.”
2020 Jr Miss Newell Labor Day—Atty Eastman
Eastman’s Jr. Miss Newell Labor Day are coming to an end.
“I want to take a moment and thank the committee, the sponsors, and everyone that made this such a memorable year. I had an amazing time representing this title at multiple events. Some of my favorite experiences were getting to ride my horse in parades, signing autographs at the Black Hills Stock Show queen’s corral, helping with the World’s Smallest Rodeo, and representing this great event at the Deadwood PBR. Being able to represent this fun, family rodeo has been a true honor. I have enjoyed every minute of it! I wish all of this year’s contestant’s good luck and remind them to have fun!”
2020 Little Miss Newell Labor Day—Ema Leach
Ema Leach is the daughter of Trenton and Skyla Bush of Belle Fourche.
This fall she will be attending the 5th grade at belle Fourche middle school. You can also find her she riding her horse and playing sports such as softball and cheer and many others. She also loves being in 4-H.
It has been an incredible experience, she is honored to represent Newell.
Ema‘s favorite experience during her reign as Little Miss has been getting to attend all the events such as the Black Hills Stock Show where she met all of the queens from other states and getting the chance to reconnect with the other rodeo royalty.
It has truly been a great learning experience that she says she’ll treasure forever! She’d like to wish all the contestants good luck and everyone be safe and God Bless!
2021 Little Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Contestant
Addison Brownell is 9 years old and resides in Spearfish, with her parents, Levi and Michelle Brownell. Her horse’s name is Bubba J. He got his name from when he was born his tongue muscle wasn’t strong enough to hold it in his mouth but it did correct itself after 5 days.
2021 Jr Miss Newell Labor Day Rodeo Contestants
Sedona Marshall is the 11-year-old daughter of Jeremy & Carla Marshall of Belle Fourche SD. A fun fact about her horse is that he used to be a bronc/pickup man horse.
Samantha Owens is the 13-year-old daughter of Stephanie and Scott Owens of Rapid City. Sami volunteers at Suncatcher Equine Riding Therapy in Rapid City for the past two years and was the 2020 Youth Volunteer of the Year.
2021 Newell Labor Day Rodeo Queen Contestant
Cassity Nan Goetz is the 23-year-old daughter of Harold and Nancy Goetz. She currently resides on a small ranch in New Underwood, South Dakota. Growing up she became fond of many rodeo superstitions and even created a few of her own. Each time she competes, deep down in her boots, you’ll find cactus print socks for luck!
