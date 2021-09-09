Newell Labor Day Rodeo announces winners

NEWELL — Final results have been released from Monday’s Newell Labor Day Rodeo, in Newell.
Results follow.
Bareback Riding
1 Kashton Ford 77 points
2 Iver Paul 73
3 Reigns Provost 68
Steer Riding
1 Brodie Richards 80 points
2 (tie) Conner Crowser 76
2 (tie) Tyrel Koan 76
Ladies’ Breakaway Roping
1 CY Christensen 1.41 seconds
2 Lacey Hewitt 1.66
3 Megan Steiger 1.94
4 Charlie Henwood 1.97
5 AnnaMarie Rosencranz 2.18
6 Shaine Weishaar 2.82
Senior Men’s Breakaway Roping
1 Jody Brown 1.55 seconds
2 Bryce Sigman 1.56
3 John Heidler 1.78
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Teigan Clark 77 points
2 Traylin Martin 76
3 (tie) Whyley Ruhnke 75
3 (tie) Gavin Nelson 75
Family Team Roping
1 Seth Weishaar and Slone Weishaar 7.88 seconds
2 Brett Crowser and Cassie Crowser 8.82
3 Tyler Mutchler and Prestyn Novak 9.97
4 Jana Greimsman and Paul Greimsman 13.91
5 Brooklyn Hanson and Sidney Hanson 15.19
6 Rich Kokesh and Joesy Hauser 17.92
Mutton Bustin’
1 Aiden Olson 80 points
2 Roy Henwood 78
3 Tance Seaman 76
4 Ramsey Devall 75
Sheep TeePeeing
1 Jackson Ford and Tel Trohkimoinen 43.22 seconds
2 Kara Koan and Dani Koan 44.16
3 Monet Drolc and Dillon Rose 46.50
4 Ashton Zook and Grace Fogelman 46.64
Pee Wee Barrels
1 Kase Lambert 20.720 seconds
2 Mesa Dell 20.790
3 Laityn O’Keeffe 20.824
4 Laramee O’Keeffe 21.622
5 Scout Casteel 24.380
6 Carson Cobb 25.748
Junior Barrels
1 Annika Haugen 18.32 seconds
2 Raynee Jones 18.54
3 Kobi Millar 18.76
4 Cayci Spencer 18.80
5 Kaylee Lambert 18.86
6 Kaydence Lei 18.93
Ladies’ Barrels
1 Presley Johnson 17.94 seconds
2 Aubree Stevens 18.12
3 Stephanie Curtis 18.28
4 Tracy Lee 18.42
5 Carole Hollers 18.43
6 Kayla Olind 18.56
Calf Roping
There were no qualified times
Bull riding
1 Lane Miller 72 points
2 (tie) Michael Voigt 68
2 (tie) Stetson Long 68
