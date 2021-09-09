Newell Labor Day Rodeo announces winners

Jaimen Sechser (Belle Fourche football): Sechser had 13 tackles, two of those were for losses, in a 45-7 loss to West Central, on Friday

Sturgis Brown High School cheer team: The Sturgis Brown High School cheer team had a competition last Thursday in Belle Fourche, and placed third place in the team standings, improving their score from their first competition in Aberdeen.

Ethan Jensen (Belle Fourche Boys’ Soccer): Jensen, a senior, is one of the two captains for the Broncs and is a key attacking midfield player. Jensen scored two goals in an important 4-0 win over James Valley Christian.

Garrett Winkler (Newell boys cross country) At the Marlene Gustafson/Ryan Day Meet in Faith last week, Winkler won his race by over 20 seconds and ran the fast time by a Newell boy at the Faith meet in Newell’s team history.

Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche boys cross country): Clarkson won the men's Varsity race at the Augustana Twilight meet with a time of 15:34.

TyLee Oswald (Sturgis Brown volleyball): In two matches last week, Oswald had five aces, 12 kills, four assisted blocks, and seven digs.

