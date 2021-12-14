Newell Irrigators girls and boys begin basketball seasons

NEWELL — Both Newell basketball teams forged 1-1 records last weekend to officially launch their 2020-21 campaigns.
The boys’ team earned a 44-35 win at Bison, Saturday, after falling 73-21 to Harding County on Friday. Newell’s girls doubled up Bison 62-31 on Saturday, one day after a 43-17 loss to Harding County.
Recaps of both follow.
Newell boys’ basketball
Newell jumped out to a 13-1 lead over Bison. The Irrigators led 25-13 at halftime and 37-25 after three periods.
Colton Burtzlaff netted 29 points for Newell. Chase Johnston, Isaac Stark, and Gavin Tesch scored four points apiece. ChaseVanDerBoom chipped in with three points.
Rylee Veal tossed in 28 points for Bison.
“We ran a 2-3 zone, and they (Bison) had a hard time penetrating it,” Newell head coach Paul McLaughlin said.
He added the Cardinals were forced to shoot difficult shots.
McLaughlin said Newell transitioned and attacked the basket well. He added the Irrigators ran some plays around Burtzlaff, and he took advantage of those chances.
Burtzlaff scored a team-high 11 points for Newell against Harding County. Johnston contributed six points, followed by Tesch (three points) and Stark (one).
Newell ended strong against Harding County, according to McLaughlin.
He said the team showed positive signs during the final three minutes.
“We’ve got to keep moving up and keep growing each game,” McLaughlin said.
Newell girls’ basketball
Newell trailed Bison 10-7 after one quarter but claimed a 20-7 scoring edge in the second frame for a 27-17 halftime lead.
The Lady Irrigators held a 47-22 advantage after the third stanza.
Jaelyn Wendt notched 20 points to pace the Lady Irrigators, followed by Taylor Gaer with 15 points. Sydnee Kjellsen added nine points, with Hailey McCann (eight points), Mary Mahaffy (four), Kim Johnson (four), and Rachel Erk (two) also entering the scoring column.
Jayda Seim led the way for Bison, scoring 11 points.
“We played much better tonight (Saturday) compared to last night,” Newell head coach Scott Wince said. He added team members were really nervous during the Harding County game.
McCann, Johnson, and Kjellsen scored four points apiece against Harding County. Mahaffy contributed three points; Wendt finished with two points.
Team members seemed to relax a bit more and share the ball against Bison, according to Wince.
“We made better decisions,” he said.
Both Irrigator teams are scheduled to visit Lead-Deadwood tonight. The girls’ game tips off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ at 8 p.m.
