Newell Irrigators drop homecoming game

NEWELL — Newell's football team fell 52-0 to Bison in the Irrigators' homecoming game played Friday night in Newell. Play ended in the third quarter because of the 50-point mercy rule.
"We were slow to start the first quarter and the first half of the second quarter," Newell head coach Tyrel Bonnet said.
Bonnet agreed Bison quarterback Rylee Veal posed many problems for his squad. "He was telling us what he was going to do, and when he was going to do it," Bonnet said.
"We're young and green. Getting those (defensive) guys to pick up on those small cues is something that's hard to get upperclassmen and seasoned athletes to do, let alone green youngsters," he added.
Turn to Monday's Black Hills Pioneer for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.