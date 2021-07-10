Newell golfers show season-long progress

NEWELL — A young Newell golf program qualified a total of four athletes for this season’s state B tournament.
Irrigators’ head coach Scott Wince said the girls’ team progressed throughout the season. He added two, Kassidy Weeldreyer and Kelsi Clements, played their best rounds at the state tournament.
“Our younger kids listened and wanted to get better,” Wince said. He added one boys’ player, Chase VanDerBoom, qualified for state, and a couple of others came close.
Leadership was a strong suit heading into the season. Wince cited Weeldreyer and VanDerBoom.
Wince said younger golfers were maturing on the course and understanding that golf is not like other team sports. “You’ve kind of got to control your own destiny; it’s up to you,” he said in describing golf.
The girls’ and boys’ teams earned top honors at the Little Moreau Conference Tournament.
Megan Jackson placed second at conference for the Newell girls. Weeldreyer finished third, and Kelsi Clements claimed fifth place.
The boys’ division featured VanDerBoom’s second-place finish, with Jameson Duncan finishing fifth. Charlie Clements and Gavin Tesch also represented the Irrigators.
Newell finished third in the girls’ division at the Region 6B tournament. Jackson, Weeldreyer and Kelsi Clements qualified individually for state; Weeldreyer tied for ninth place.
VanDerBoom qualified for state for the Newell boys’ team, which finished fifth in Region 6B.
Younger players learned how to manage a course this season, according to Wince. He said they also progressed in the sport’s mental aspect.
“They’re slowly understanding that it takes time and effort at practice if you’re wanting to be successful,” Wince said. “You’ve got to be able to translate that practice into a tournament.”
Season highlights included three girls’ team members qualifying for state. Wince said the boys’ team came close to advancing.
Wince said Kelsi Clements, Jackson, and Tesch showed the most improvement throughout the season.
Wince added Jackson and Clements were initially unsure of things but qualified for state.
Tesch improved about 30 shots from the beginning of his first golf season to the end.
Weeldreyer represented the senior class, and Wince described her contributions to the program.
They centered heavily on leadership.
“She talked to a lot of the kids on the trip and tried to lead by example,” Wince said. “Hopefully, they just watched how she acted and what she did to be successful.”
Wince sees improvement as he looks at the program’s future.
He said numbers are running short as small schools share athletes with more than one team. In the case of spring, that other team is track.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.