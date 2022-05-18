Newell golfers compete at BH Classic

RAPID CITY — Five Newell golfers competed at the Black Hills Classic Golf Tournament held Monday at the Hart Ranch course, in Rapid City.
Chase VanDerBoom fired an 18-hole 84 to earn boys’ division medalist honors by one shot over the field. Teammate Charlie Clements shot a 107, followed by Bodie VanDerBoom’s 114.
The Irrigators’ 305 team score was good for seventh place in the standings. Wall edged Hill City by one shot, 277 to 278, for the team title.
Kelsi Clements fired a 102 and finished fifth in the girls’ division for Newell. Teammate Megan Jackson placed sixth at 105.
Team totals and the top eight individual finishers in each division follow.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Wall 277
2 Hill City 278
3 White River 297
4 Lemmon 300
5 Philip 301
6 Rapid City Christian 303
7 Newell 305
8 Bison 344
Top 8 individual
1 Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 84
2 Leo Daiss (Hill City) 85
3 David Hubacher (Rapid City Christian) 86
4 Wyatt Larson (McIntosh) 87
5 Trevor Schulz (Wall) 89
6 Zane Messick (Hill City) 90
7 Gavin Mathis (Lemmon) 91
8 Emmet Dinger (Wall) 92
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Bison 273
2 Philip 368
3 Bennett County 404
Top 8 individual
1 Allison Kahler (Bison) 80
2 Kamri Kittleson (Jones County) 87
3 Greta Anderson (Bison) 88
4 Hayden Thorton (Rapid City Christian) 98
5 Kelsi Clements (Newell) 102
6 Megan Jackson (Newell) 105
7 Ella Anderson (Bison) 105
8 Holliday Thorton (Rapid City Christian) 106
