Newell golf teams excel in Lemmon

LEMMON — Newell golf teams earned top-two status at Lemmon on Friday.
Two tournaments were held at once. One was the Lemmon Invitational, with the other being the Little Moreau Conference event.
Newell won the girls’ team title at both tournaments. The Irrigator boys won the conference title and placed second at the Lemmon Invitational.
The Irrigator girls fired an 18-hole 311 to earn team honors by three shots. Newell’s boys’ team finished with a 305. The top three scores are combined to arrive at a team score.
“I thought they performed very well,” Irrigators’ head coach Scott Wince said. “Our kids are learning how to manage a golf course a little bit better as we get going.” He added the most important thing is to keep the ball in play.
Newell’s Megan Jackson shot a 99 and earned runner-up honors in the girls’ individual standings. Teammate Kassidy Weeldreyer finished third at 103, followed by Kelsi Clements (fifth at 109).
Bison’s Allison Kahler emerged as the varsity girls’ medalist. She finished with a 93.
Chase VanDerBoom paced the Newell boys by carding a 95. He was second in the conference and third at the invitational.
Jameson Duncan fired a 100 for Newell: good for fifth in the conference and eighth at the invitational.
Charlie Clements (110) and Gavin Tesch (128) also represented the Irrigator boys’ squad.
Newell’s roster includes Weeldreyer, the lone senior; and VanDerBoom, the only junior. Ninth-graders and sophomores comprise the rest of the roster.
Philip shot a 291 to claim the boys’ team title at the invitational. McIntosh’s Wyatt Larson carded an 86 to win medalist honors by seven shots over Philip’s Keldon Fitzgerald (93).
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.