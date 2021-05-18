Newell golf teams compete at BH Classic

RAPID CITY — Newell boys’ and girls’ golf teams competed for top honors at the Black Hills Classic, held Monday at the Hart Ranch course south of town.
The Irrigator girls fired an 18-hole 319 and finished third in the team standings. Newell shot a 322 for sixth place.
Kassidy Weeldreyer paced the Newell girls’ team by carding a 91 for fourth place. Teammate Kelsi Clements finished eighth with a 112; Megan Jackson was ninth at 113.
Bison’s Allison Kahler emerged as the girls’ medalist. Her 88 enabled her to edge Jones County’s Kamri Kittelson by one shot.
The Newell boys’ team received an 89 from Chase VanDerBoom, who claimed fourth place. Teammate Jameson Duncan was 14th at 107, followed by Charlie Clements (126) and Gavin Tesch (127).
Philip’s Keldon Fitzgerald claimed medalist honors in the boys’ division. His 84 was three shots better than McIntosh opponent Wyatt Larson.
“To be honest, as a whole, it wasn’t our best team effort,” Newell head coach Scott Wince said. He added the girls’ team struggled with its short game.
Wince said Weeldreyer played her best round of the season, and VanDerBoom also performed well.
Hart Ranch will host the Region 6B tournament on Monday, May 24.
Wince said Hart Ranch is not a difficult course if a player keeps the ball in the fairway. “The biggest challenge for us is making the right decisions at crucial times,” he added.
The Irrigators began their weekend by competing at the Marjean Huber Invitational. Bison hosted the tournament, which was played in Belle Fourche.
Weeldreyer’s 18-hole 91 was good for second place. Jackson finished fourth at 106, and Clements carded a 114.
Newell put together a 311 score for second in the girls’ team standings.
VanDerBoom fired a 98 to lead the Newell boys’ team. Clements turned in a 112; Tesch and Duncan both finished at 118.
The Irrigator boys placed fourth with a 328 team score.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.