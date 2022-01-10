Newell girls stumble against Wall

NEWELL — Newell’s varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a 59-49 decision to Wall, Friday afternoon, at Austin Auditorium in Newell.
“We did lots of good things for a while, and then we’d have like four or five turnovers in a row,” Newell head coach Scott Wince said.
The home standing Irrigators trailed 11-1 in the first quarter but trimmed the margin to 13-9 at the break. Wall claimed a 23-13 scoring edge in the second stanza en route to a 36-22 halftime lead.
Newell outscored the Eagles 14-10 in the third quarter and stayed within 46-36 with eight minutes left.
Wince said the Irrigators trailed by only six points in the fourth quarter, but three or four possessions ended in turnovers.
Jaelyn Wendt scored 17 points, pulled down 18 rebounds, and blocked six shots for the 3-3 Irrigators. Taylor Gaer chipped in with 14 points.
Four other players entered the scoring column for Newell. They were Sydnee Kjellsen (seven points), Kim Johnson (four), Mary Mahaffy (four), and Rachel Erk (three).
Wall received 18 points from Ava Dinger and 17 from Nora Dinger.
“It was probably the best game we have played,” said Wince, whose team begins play in the West River Basketball Tournament starting Tuesday.
“We’re improving each week. We’re still looking for that game of being consistent,” Wince added.
Wince said Newell must take care of the ball and deal with opponents’ pressure. He added the Irrigators’ work ethic and energy levels are outstanding.
