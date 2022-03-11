Newell girls looking towards the future

NEWELL — A Newell varsity girls’ basketball team having only one senior finished the season 7-12, and set a foundation for the offseason.
“It was a very good year for learning and growing,” Newell head coach Scott Wince said.
He added he would like to see that translate into the summer.
Wince said this season’s squad was young, nervous, confused, and lacked identity for most of the campaign.
He said the team had to replace three starters from the 2020-21 roster, with two other players undergoing summer surgeries.
That lack of experience posed a major concern coming into 2021-22.
Wince said the Lady Irrigators may have found some new leaders, with young players not afraid to try some new things.
Newell fell 43-17 to Harding County in its season opener before defeating Bison (62-31), Lead-Deadwood (37-16), and McIntosh in succession. The 57-13 win over the Tigers put the Irrigators’ record at 3-1.
The Lady Irrigators dropped four straight games before downing Oelrichs 54-36.
Five consecutive setbacks preceded a 72-23 win over Oelrichs that put Newell’s record at 5-10.
Victories over Tiospaye Topa (63-32) and New Underwood (42-40) preceded a 47-28 loss to Dupree that ended Newell’s regular season at 7-11. The Irrigators brought the number 5 seed into the Region 8B tournament. A 31-30 loss to Harding County ended Newell’s campaign.
Wince said the Irrigators’ evolution also included a lot of camaraderie among team members. He added some players started to step into leadership positions.
“We became a pretty good defensive team throughout the year,” Wince said. He added the Irrigators changed from a zone-type defense to a man-to-man format because of their speed.
“As the season went on, we weren’t making as many mistakes,” Wince said. “We learned a little bit about the rotation of all five.”
The win over New Underwood was one standing out for Wince. He recalled Taylor Gaer scored on a rebound basket at the final buzzer.
Contests against Faith, Lemmon, and Timber Lake were also special from Wince’s perspective. He said Newell trailed those opponents by 15 or 20 points before cutting those margins to four to 10 points.
Eighth-grader Rachel Stranberg saw more playing time at mid-season, Wince said. He added she was an aggressive defender who was the first or second player off the bench.
Sophomore Jaelyn Wendt averaged 11.3 points and 13.2 rebounds a game this season.
Sydnee Kjellsen represented the senior class.
Wince said she battled through two knee surgeries and displayed a lot of toughness.
“She did everything we asked her to and was our team captain,” Wince said in describing Kjellsen. “I think we’ll miss her work ethic.”
As for the future, Wince said the Irrigators are set up with those players who will be in grades eight through 11 next season. He added many players seem energetic about the sport, and the parents lend a lot of support.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.