LEAD — Lead-Deadwood managed a total of only two points in the second and third quarters Tuesday night and fell 37-16 to Newell in a varsity girls’ basketball game played at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead.
“We knew coming in, with our starting point guard out, that trying to deal with their (Irrigators’) pressure was going to be something that was going to be a challenge,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tim Hansen said. He added Allison Mollman was injured in last weekend’s game against Harding County.
Jayna Prince’s short-range basket put the home standing Golddiggers ahead 2-0. Kim Johnson’s jump shot and Jaelyn Wendt’s free throw gave Newell a 3-2 edge.
Wendt added two more free throws as the Irrigators moved ahead 5-3. Rachel Janssen’s field goal and Taylor Hansen’s two free throws pushed Lead-Deadwood to a 7-5 advantage. The Golddiggers led 7-6 at the break.
“At that point in time, I thought we were playing really well,” coach Hansen said. “With such a young team, it’s really hard to make adjustments.”
Newell used three Sydnee Kjellsen field goals to open second-quarter scoring and take a 12-7 lead. Lead-Deadwood cut the margin to 12-9 on Janssen’s layup.
Wendt tallied the final eight points of the first half. A short-range shot gave Newell a 20-9 halftime lead.
The Irrigators claimed an 8-0 scoring edge in the third quarter, behind six Wendt points and two by Stacy Mahaffy. Newell led 28-9 with eight minutes left.
Prince collected five points to pace Lead-Deadwood in scoring. Wendt’s efforts for Newell featured a game-high 17 points.
“I thought we handled their man-to-man pressure fairly well,” coach Hansen said. “When they switched into the zone press, we just didn’t handle it.”
Newell head coach Scott Wince said his team’s tempo was good, and its 1-2-2 three-quarter court trap defense worked well. However, he was not pleased with all aspects of his team’s performance.
“I don’t think it was too good tonight,” Wince said in describing the team’s execution on offense. “We had a lot of turnovers; we didn’t see our backside at all. We weren’t in sync.”
Lead-Deadwood scoring: Jayna Prince 5, Taylor Hansen 4, Rachel Janssen 4, Hallie Person 3. Totals 6 field goals, 4 of 6 from the free throw line, 16 points.
Newell scoring: Jaelyn Wendt 17, Sydnee Kjellsen 6, Kim Johnson 4, Taylor Gaer 4, Stacy Mahaffy 3, Rachel Erk 2, Mary Mahaffy 1. Totals 13 field goals, 10 of 20 from the free throw line, 37 points.
Three-point field goals: Newell 1 (Gaer 1), Lead-Deadwood 0
Total fouls: Lead-Deadwood 15, Newell 11
Lead-Deadwood will bring an 0-2 record into the Stateline Shootout, which it hosts this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Coach Hansen said the Golddiggers will be in the same position they were against Newell.
“We’ve got the ‘play hard’ and ‘give your best effort’ down,” coach Hansen said. “Now we have to start playing smarter and making some adjustments so that we can start countering things that happened second quarter, fourth quarter after teams make breaks.”
Newell (2-1) will visit McIntosh on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Lead-Deadwood’s girls’ and boys’ teams were scheduled to open their seasons in Oelrichs on Friday, Dec. 10. Heavy snow in the Southern Hills forced postponement of those contests; makeup dates have not been determined.
