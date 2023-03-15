Newell girls bball 17586.jpg

Newell High School’s Jaelyn Wendt, right, positions herself for a rebound during a girls’ high school basketball game earlier this season, in Newell.

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

NEWELL — Newell finished 10-11 during a varsity girls’ basketball campaign that ended with a 52-37 setback to Lemmon in the Region 8B tournament.

Irrigators’ head coach Scott Wince said players and coaches battled with consistency in trying to make things work every day. However, he did see a really bright spot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.