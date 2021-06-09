Newell ends golf seasons at state B tournament

BROOKINGS — Newell golfers completed their seasons at the state B tournament Tuesday in Brookings.
The Irrigator girls’ team shot a 36-hole 588 to tie for 10th place in the team standings.
Kassidy Weeldreyer fired a 180 to tie for ninth in the girls’ individual standings. She recorded an 89 on Tuesday.
Newell also received a 192 from Kelsi Clements, who carded a 97 on Tuesday. Teammate Megan Jackson shot a 107 Tuesday to finish the two-day tournament at 216.
Chase VanDerBoom represented the Newell boys’ team and finished with a 181. He fired a 93 on Tuesday.
“I think our girls’ team performed very well,” Newell head coach Scott Wince said. He added Weeldreyer and Clements enjoyed personal-best rounds on Tuesday.
Wince said VanDerBoom performed very well in a difficult boys’ division. He added weather conditions were hot.
Brody Boltjes of Platte-Geddes shot a 152 to claim the boys’ individual title. Faulkton’s Bennett Cassens placed second at 153.
Chester edged Platte-Geddes by two shots (500 to 502) for the boys’ team championship.
Estelline-Hendricks shot a 542 to earn the girls’ team title. Bison placed second at 544. Miller’s Jayce Pugh emerged as the individual champion by shooting a 158: three shots better than Bison’s Allison Kahler and Estelline-Hendricks (both at 161).
Top-five teams and top-10 individual finishers follow.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Top 5 teams
1 Chester 500
2 Platte-Geddes 502
3 Deubrook 506
4 (tie) DeSmet 514
4 (tie) Great Plains Lutheran 514
Top 10 individual
1 Brady Boltjes (Platte-Geddes) 152
2 Bennett Cassens (Faulkton) 153
3 (tie) Tanner Preheim (Deuel) 156
3 (tie) Sam Hansen (Great Plains Lutheran) 156
5 (tie) Reid Hanson (Wall) 157
5 (tie) Blake Larson (Wessington Springs) 157
7 Chase McDonald (Chester) 158
8 Lane Hodges (Howard) 159
9 (tie) Wyatt Larson (McIntosh) 160
9 (tie) Dawson Hoffman (Platte-Geddes) 160
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Top 5 teams
1 Estelline-Hendricks 542
2 Bison 544
3 Deubrook 554
4 Howard 559
5 White River 560
Top 10 individual
1 Jayce Pugh (Miller) 158
2 (tie)Allison Kahler (Bison) 161
2 (tie) Kaylee Johnson (Estelline-Hendricks) 161
4 Greta Anderson (Bison) 167
5 Adisyn Indahl (Burke) 170
6 Bailey Landmark (Deubrook) 173
7 (tie) Makayla Kelley (Bon Homme) 174
7 (tie) Abigail Svatos (Andes Central/Dakota Christian) 174
9 (tie) Kassidy Weeldreyer (Newell) 180
9 (tie) Taylor Koisti (Hamlin) 180
