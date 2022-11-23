Newell cross country 1.jpg

Newell’s Clint Winkler sprints toward the finish line during a varsity cross country meet last season. He was one of three Irrigators to qualify for the state Class B meet. Pioneer file photo

NEWELL — Eight athletes started the cross country season for Newell. Three ultimately qualified for the state Class B meet to end a season that head coach Kyle Sanderson said had an ideal ending.

Growth and competitiveness as the season progressed stood out for Sanderson this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.