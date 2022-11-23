NEWELL — Eight athletes started the cross country season for Newell. Three ultimately qualified for the state Class B meet to end a season that head coach Kyle Sanderson said had an ideal ending.
Growth and competitiveness as the season progressed stood out for Sanderson this year.
“I really thought the last three meets of the season, our kids were running as competitive as they had all year,” Sanderson said. “That’s exactly what we wanted to see.”
Region and state are the biggest meets every year. Sanderson said at those meets, Newell athletes defeated those who had topped them earlier in 2022.
Youth, low numbers, and inexperience posed concerns for the Irrigators going into the season. He added team unity was a strong suit, as team members built up one another and wanted the best for one another.
“They spent time in the summer running together and working out, so just helps build that team chemistry,” Sanderson said.
Newell’s five-runner squad finished third in the girls’ team division at the Little Moreau Conference meet, with Rachel Erk placing ninth. Clint Winkler claimed fourth place in the boys’ division at that meet.
Five runners represented Newell in the girls’ division at the Region 5B meet. Erk (14th place) and Bethany Mahaffy (18th) qualified for state, as did Winkler (eighth place) in the boys’ division.
Winkler picked up 51st place in the boys’ class B state meet. Erk finished 53rd at the girls’ Class B state meet, with Bethany Mahaffy placing 59th.
Season highlights for Sanderson included Winkler, who qualified for his first state meet as a sophomore. He earned a top-10 finish at this year’s region meet after placing 33rd a season ago.
Sanderson said Winkler’s state time of 19 minutes 32.17 seconds marked a personal best.
“Every race, seeming like he was getting stronger and faster was a thrill,” Sanderson said in describing Winkler.
Sanderson said Erk made more strides as a leader and prepared her teammates to run every week.
Eighth-grader Natalie Yates showed considerable improvement, according to Sanderson. He said she encountered injuries last season but gradually improved her times in 2022.
Sarah Kirby and Stacy Mahaffy represented the senior class. They were part of the Newell program since the sixth grade.
“They had great, positive attitudes and encouraging teammates,” Sanderson said in describing their contributions. “Those shoes will be tough to fill because they were such great leaders for our squad.”
Sanderson sees a lot of youth in Newell’s future. He said he hopes the athletes find the initiative to improve throughout the year.
Newell hopes to increase its numbers for next season, Sanderson said. He added some middle school students have shown interest.
Having a great track season, getting students enthusiastic, putting in springtime work, and having that hopefully carry into the summer are what Sanderson cited as the keys to growing numbers.
