Newell competes at state B meet

RAPID CITY — Newell track and field athletes collected a total of four medals at the state Class B meet that ended Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.
Lexa Burtzlaff earned runner-up honors in the girls’ triple jump. She turned in an effort of 36 feet 0.50 inch.
A time of 27.73 seconds in the girls’ 200-meter dash enabled Burtzlaff to place eighth. The Irrigators finished with nine points.
Ryan Hohenberger represented Newell in the boys’ high jump. He cleared 5 feet 9 inches to tie two others for seventh place.
Garrett Winkler finished eighth in the boys’ 3,200-meter run. He turned in a time of 10 minutes 35.31 seconds. Newell finished with two points.
Colman-Egan rolled up 116 points for the girls’ team title, followed by Dell Rapids St. Mary’s at 66 points.
Hanson edged Viborg-Hurley by one point (79 to 78) for the boys’ team championship.
“We were thrilled with how they did this weekend,” Newell head coach Kyle Sanderson said. He added state competition would be really tight with the top-24 state format making its debut this season.
Sanderson said Winkler wanted to earn a placing in his event, and he set a personal
