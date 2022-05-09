Newell boys’ golf team wins conference title

NEWELL — The Newell varsity boys’ golf team shot an 18-hole 292 at the Little Moreau Conference-Newell Invitational tournament played Friday afternoon. That score allowed the Irrigators to place first in the conference.
Wall and Hill City also competed in the boys’ division and placed ahead of Newell. However, those schools are not in the Little Moreau Conference.
Chase VanDerBoom fired an 85 to pace the Irrigators and finish second in the individual standings. Teammate Bodie VanDerBoom carded a 99 for 12th place.
Charlie Clements turned in a 108 for the Newell boys’ team.
Wall fired a 282 to claim the boys’ team title. Wyatt Larson of McIntosh shot a 79 for medalist honors.
Megan Jackson led the Newell girls by shooting a 107 and finishing fourth. Teammate Kelsi Clements carded a 114 for sixth place.
Bison shot a 274 for the girls’ team championship. Allison Kahler of Bison fired an 86 for medalist honors. Bison was the only school to have enough golfers for a girls’ team score.
“That was probably our best golf of the summer,” Irrigators’ head coach Scott Wince said. “It’s nice to see them improve a little bit before regions.”
Wince said familiarity with the course helped the Newell golfers. He added the outcome came down to players making shots.
Team scores and the top-eight finishers in each division follow.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Wall 282
2 Hill City 291
3 Newell 292
4 Lemmon 297
5 Bison 315
Top 8 individual
1 Wyatt Larson (McIntosh) 79
2 Chase VanDerBoom (Newell) 85
3 Emmet Dinger (Wall) 88
4 Leo Diass (Hill City) 89
5 Cohen Palmer (Bison) 94
6 Zane Messick (Hill City) 95
7 Gavin Mathis (Lemmon) 96
8 Deacon Haerer (Wall) 97
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Team score
1 Bison 274
Top 8 individual
1 Allison Kahler (Bison) 86
2 Greta Anderson (Bison) 87
3 Ella Anderson (Bison) 101
4 Megan Jackson (Newell) 107
5 Alexis McCann (Harding County) 109
6 Kelsi Clements (Newell) 114
7 Kylee Gress (Harding County) 116
8 Mary Carmichael (Bison) 119
The Irrigators are scheduled to visit Belle Fourche on Friday, April 13; and a pre-region tournament on Monday, May 16.
