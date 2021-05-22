Newell athletes competed at Region 8B track meet

LEMMON — Newell track and field athletes competed at the Region 8B meet held Thursday in Lemmon.
Some used the event as a chance to improve their times or distances for the state meet. Others attempted to get into the top 24 to punch their state tickets.
Newell collected 92 points to finish second in the girls’ team standings.
The Irrigator boys scored 36 points for seventh place.
“I was very pleased with how we did,” Irrigators’ head coach Kyle Sanderson said. He added the team had some outstanding performances that helped improve marks.
Lexa Burtzlaff won two events for the Newell girls’ squad. She finished first in the 200-meter dash (26.79 seconds) and triple jump (35 feet 5.25 inches).
That triple jump effort enabled Burtzlaff to set school and region meet records. Austin Alexander had set the previous Newell mark of 34 feet 4.50 inches in 2019.
“They had competed well together for years,” Sanderson said of Alexander and Burtzlaff. “It was kind of neat that it worked out that way.”
Newell’s Ryan Hohenberger cleared 5 feet 11 inches for the boys’ high jump title. Rachel Erk leaped 15-0.75 to win the girls’ long jump event.
Hohenberger and Burtzlaff earned Sanderson’s praise for their efforts.
Event winners and other top-eight finishers from Newell follow. Only those events with Irrigators’ representation are listed.
BOYS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Timber Lake 199 points
2 Faith 102
7 Newell 36
400-meter dash
1 Brady Sandquist (Timber Lake) 54.26 seconds. Newell: 2 Ryan Hohenberger 55.63.
1,600-meter run
1 Lane Krautschun (Bison) 4 minutes 49.33 seconds. Newell: 6 Josh Stomprud 6:16.35.
4x400-meter relay
1 Lemmon 3 minutes 41.05 seconds. Newell (Garrett Winkler, Ryan Hohenberger, David Morell, Wyatt Winkler) finished sixth in 4:01.05.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Bison 3 minutes 48.10 seconds. Newell (David Morell, Wyatt Winkler, Ryan Hohenberger, Garrett Winkler) finished third in 4:05.82.
Shot put
1 Tell Mollman (Lemmon) 45 feet 9 inches. Newell: 5 David Morell 38-1.
Discus
1 Tell Mollman (Lemmon) 143 feet 6 inches. Newell: 7 David Morell 104-9.
High jump
1 Ryan Hohenberger (Newell) 5 feet 11 inches.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
Team scores
1 Timber Lake 152 points
2 Newell 92
200-meter dash
1 Lexa Burtzlaff (Newell) 26.79 seconds. Other Newell: 5 Rachel Erk 27.80.
400-meter dash
1 Shay Kraft (Timber Lake) 1 minute 4.27 seconds. Newell: 2 Lexa Burtzlaff 1:05.99, 3 Rachel Erk 1:06.06.
1,600-meter run
1 Quinn Butler (Lemmon) 6 minutes 5.17 seconds. Newell: 3 Stacy Mahaffy 6:35.22.
3,200-meter run
1 Esther Burkhalter (Bison) 14 minutes 13.33 seconds. Newell: 2 Stacy Mahaffy 14:33.86.
300-meter hurdles
1 Raelynn Vines (Dupree) 50.82 seconds. Newell: 5 Hailey McCann 54.08.
4x100-meter relay
1 Dupree 55.13 seconds. Newell (Sarah Erk, Braylee Freytag, Hailey McCann, Mary Mahaffy) finished fifth in 59.15.
4x200-meter relay
1 Dupree 1 minute 54.95 seconds. Newell (Mary Mahaffy, Braylee Freytag, Sarah Erk, Sydnee Kjellsen) finished fourth in 2:05.45.
4x400-meter relay
1 Timber Lake 4 minutes 34.20 seconds. Newell (Lexa Burtzlaff, Hailey McCann, Sydnee Kjellsen, Rachel Erk) finished second in 4:34.74.
High jump
1 TyAnn Mortenson (Faith) 4 feet 8 inches. Newell: 5 Braylee Freytag 4-0, 6 Sarah Erk 4-0, 8 BeJae Tesch 4-0.
Long jump
1 Rachel Erk (Newell) 15 feet 0.75 inches.
Triple jump
1 Lexa Burtzlaff (Newell) 35 feet 5.25 inches. Other Newell: 8 Sarah Erk 28-9.50.
Rapid City will host both days of the state Class B meet, Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29.
