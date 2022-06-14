New Underwood hosts regional high school rodeo

NEW UNDERWOOD — High school rodeo athletes from the Sturgis Brown, Piedmont, Vale, and Newell areas competed at the New Underwood Regional that ended Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday were run as two separate rodeos. New Underwood marked the second and final rodeo for the state’s Southwest Region.
Athletes receive 10 points for winning a go-round, nine for second, eight for third, and so on down to one point for 10th place. Points go toward qualifying for this week’s state finals in Ft. Pierre.
Event winners and other top-10 area finishers follow.
BAREBACK RIDING
First go-round
1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown) 65 points.
Second go-round
1 Kashton Ford (Sturgis Brown) 68 points.
BARREL RACING
First go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 16.395 seconds. Other area: 5 Annie Cuny (Piedmont) 16.871, 8 Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 17.084, 10 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 17.183.
Second go-round
1 Piper Cordes (Wall) 16.070 seconds. Area: 3 Presley Johnson (Vale) 16.817, 7 Annie Cuny (Piedmont) 17.020, 3 Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 17.104.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
First go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 2.83 seconds. Other area: 2 Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 3.23, 3 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 3.46.
Second go-round
1 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 2.88 seconds. Other area: 6 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 4.52.
BULL RIDING
First go-round
1 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 76 points. Area: 2 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 72.
Second go-round
1 Jestyn Woodward (Custer) 74 points. Area: 2 (tie) Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 71, 4 Michael Voigt (Whitewood) 64.
BOYS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Caden Stoddard (Norris) 73.5 points. Area: 2 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 73.
Second go-round
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 72 points.
GOAT TYING
First go-round
1 Isabel Risse (Martin) 7.80 seconds. Area: Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 8.05, 3 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 9.14, 9 Presley Johnson (Vale) 12.34.
Second go-round
1 Acelyn Brink (Newell) 8.58 seconds. Other area: 4 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 10.32, 8 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 11.95, 9 Presley Johnson (Vale) 12.01.
GIRLS’ CUTTING
First go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 72.5 points. Other area: 2 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 72, 6 Taylor Price (Whitewood) 69.
Second go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 72.5 points. Other area: 3 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 71.5, 6 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 69.
POLE BENDING
First go-round
1 T Merrill (Wall) 20.683 seconds. Area: 3 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 20.906, 10 Sidney Peterson (Sturgis Brown) 22.186.
Second go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 20.614 seconds. Other area: 5 Wregan Brown (Piedmont) 21.633.
REINED COW HORSE
First go-round
1 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 145 points. Other area: 2 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 127.
Second go-round
1 Gabe Glines (Smithwick) 143.5 points. Area: 3 Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 139, 4 Tava Sexton (Whitewood) 132.5.
SADDLE BRONC
First go-round
1 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 75 points. Other area: 2 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 72, 6 Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) 58.
Second go-round
1 Traylin Martin (Sturgis Brown) 74 points. Other area: 4 Thayne Elshere (Hereford) 60.
STEER WRESTLING
First go-round
1 Gabe Glines (Smithwick) 5.54 seconds. Area: 6 Jackson Ford (Sturgis Brown) 17.81.
TEAM ROPING
First go-round
1 Caden Stoddard (Norris) and Eastan West (New Underwood) 6.98 seconds. Area: 7 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) and Bodey Waln (Martin) 12.91, 8 Ryle Millar (Sturgis Brown) and Cason Sabers (Whitewood) 13.15.
Second go-round
1 Blair Blasius (Wall) and Burk Blasius (Wall) 9.68 seconds. Area: 2 Acelyn Brink (Newell) and Landry Haugen (Sturgis Brown) 10.14, 3 Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) and Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 10.38, 6 Ryle Millar (Sturgis Brown) and Cason Sabers (Whitewood) 13.64.
TIE DOWN ROPING
First go-round
1 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 11.18 seconds. Other area: 3 Cason Sabers (Whitewood) 14.42.
Second go-round
1 Kale Crowser (New Underwood) 11.38 seconds. Area: 2 Rance Bowden (Belle Fourche) 12.08, 8 Cason Sabers (New Underwood) 17.28, 9 Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 18.05.
