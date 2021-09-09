New Rapid City arena football team announces team nickname

RAPID CITY (AP) — There’s a new team in town in the Black Hills, the Rapid City Marshals.
The arena football team revealed its name in a skit depicting a classic western showdown Friday, pitting two no-good outlaws against a fearless marshal, who rode into the Main Street Square complex on horseback aiming to restore order.
The marshal put a stop to the outlaws’ attempt to kidnap a general manager and co-owner by gunning down the hoodlums and rescuing the GM.
“We want to be good for people who love football, and for families, so it shows what you’re going to get every time you come to one of our games,” general manager Nick Tomlinson said of the skit.
The Rapid City Marshals are the eighth member of the Champions Indoor Football league, which also has teams in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Texas. It plays a 12-game schedule from March through June, with playoffs in July.
The Marshals will play their six home games at the new Summit Arena.
This is the second indoor football franchise for Rapid City.
The first played as the Black Hills Red Dogs and the Rapid City Flying Aces from 2000 to 2006 before folding.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.