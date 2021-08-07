Nelson working toward longtime goal of being a golf professional

NEWELL — Individuals use junior golf programs for a variety of reasons.
Participants learn about the sport, Newell native Abbie Nelson works toward her goal of becoming a golf course professional.
Nelson graduated from Newell High School in 2020 and will be a sophomore this fall at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
She is enrolled in the professional golf management program while studying business.
The Newell program is a weekly endeavor, going every Thursday through July.
Nelson’s main aim is to teach the sport itself, but she would like to pass along other lessons.
“I feel like I learned a lot of social skills when I started golfing,” Nelson said. She cited interacting with peers and cheering on each other when a good shot is struck.
The Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) boasts a set curriculum that consists of several levels.
Four of those levels occur in the freshman year, with three others for the sophomore year.
The latter levels include tournament operations, teaching and coaching basics, and facility management.
“There are different paths you can go into after you graduate,” Nelson said. “You can be a facility operator, or you can go into teaching and coaching.”
She would like to pursue the teaching-coaching path at the present time. “I just want to be able to interact with people if possible and extend the game,” Nelson said.
“I really fell in love with golf in high school, and I can’t really imagine myself doing anything other than golf,” she said in expressing her desire to remain in the golf industry.
Nelson will return to college when the summer ends. She must perform an internship each summer, which she is doing at the Elkhorn Ridge course.
“I grew up at a public club, so I just want to get a little bit different experience,” Nelson said. “I’m really enjoying all of the experience I’m gaining this summer.”
Most courses require PGA membership for club pro status. A player’s ability test is part of that.
Golfers must play 36 holes in one day and shoot 12 strokes over the par course rating. That must be passed before the second semester of junior year.
Par 72 is used as an example. A golfer needs a 78 and 79 for both rounds to pass.
Nelson will then be eligible to apply for PGA membership.
Her biggest challenge has centered on the player’s ability test. She said she has taken this test twice and come close (within 12 and 15 strokes).
Nelson was asked how her time at Newell has prepared her for this stage.
“Just growing up at the Newell course, I think the people are really encouraging,” she said. She added they have helped her grow her love for the sport.
Nelson said her program requires a lot of self-discipline. “I don’t think I would have that if I didn’t grow up in a club that was so encouraging,” she added.
