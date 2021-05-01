Nationals here we come!

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Gymnastics Academy members Ruthie Wehrung and Savanna Dunwoody are preparing for the national meet set for May 11-16 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Wehrung finished second in all-around (37.175 on a 40.000-point scale) at the recent Region 4 meet and earned a spot on the national team. Dunwoody placed eighth in all-around (35.975) and is the first alternate, meaning she will compete if another team member is not able to do so.
“It was probably the meet I got most nervous for this season,” Wehrung said of the Region 4 event. “It’s the meet that you get to go to nationals.”
The 11-year-old Wehrung said the national meet provides pressure, but there is nothing to qualify for after that.
Wehrung is preparing for her second nationals trip, having also qualified as the alternate in 2019. She said it was kind of hard to watch her teammates warm up and compete that year while all she could do was watch.
She said she wanted to qualify for nationals this year or, at least, get one good routine. A nationals berth and having what she called “two good routines” meant she achieved all of her goals.
Most of this season’s meets were virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The region meet had more of a live setting, but attendance was limited.
“I had only one live meet before state, regionals, and nationals,” Wehrung said. “It was difficult to go to a place you’ve never been to (Bettendorf, Iowa) and compete there.”
Wehrung enjoyed the region meet because she was able to see other gymnasts compete. That was not the case during the virtual meets.
“I’m just going to have to prepare here and make sure I can focus enough and the pressure won’t get to me,” Wehrung said in describing her nationals preparation. She most looks forward to meeting team members and forging friendships.
The pandemic cut short the 2020 season; state, regional and national meets were canceled. Wehrung said competing in 2021 has been really great, and she enjoyed accomplishing her goals this season.
Wehrung said her floor exercises and balance beam routines have improved a lot this season. She won region titles in those events, scoring 9.775 on floor exercises (on a 10.000-point scale) and 9.525 on beam.
“I would like to hit all four events,” Wehrung said of her nationals goals. “But if that doesn’t happen, I want to do one really good routine to show everyone I can do it.”
Dunwoody’s regional memories include the many people she met.
The 13-year-old also recalled the adrenaline rush that accompanies a large meet like that.
“One of my main goals was to really be confident on floor (exercises) and really show it off, which I did,” Dunwoody said. She scored a 9.500 and placed fifth.
Dunwoody also wanted to be more confident on balance beam. She scored an 8.575 for eighth place and, while she said she did not do as well as she would have liked, it was a step forward.
How did the transition from virtual to live meets go for Dunwoody?
“It wasn’t really too big of an adjustment because we had state before (regionals),” Dunwoody said. “But it was very nice to get back into the gym and compete with everyone.” Virtual meets did not include live judges.
This will be Dunwoody’s second nationals trip, with the first occurring in 2019.
Nationals preparation for Dunwoody will include lots of balance beam training to improve her confidence and consistency.
Dunwoody looks forward to practicing with the team at nationals, where college coaches are in attendance. She sees a really good opportunity in being able to attend.
Competing this season was great for Dunwoody.
“It was really nice, even if it was virtual, to just get back into the meet spirit,” Dunwoody said. “We didn’t really have much of a season (in 2020).”
Nationals goals for Dunwoody include doing everything well, staying calm, remaining in the moment, and being with the team.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy head coach Phil Summers said both athletes met their regional goals. “They pretty much did what was expected, what they’ve been doing at practice,” he added.
Goals for the national meet include Wehrung being part of the championship team and winning one event. Each of the four events (vault, floor exercises, balance beam, uneven bars) will crown a national champion, as will the all-around competition.
Each region sends a team within two age groups, Summers said. One of those groups is 14-and-under, with the second over age 15. Wehrung and Dunwoody are in that first grouping.
