National High School Rodeo Finals underway

Lincoln, Neb. — The National High School Rodeo Finals completed Day 4 Thursday, in Lincoln, Neb.
The results from the first two go-rounds follow.
All Around Rookie Cowboy: Four way tie for 1st place — (Cailf.) Noah Williams, Schurz, Nev.; (Minn.) Stranton Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn.; (Tenn.) Dylan Delmas, Athens, Ala.; and (Tenn.) Blair Mabry, Columbia, Tenn., 280.00 points
All Around Cowboy: 1. (Utah) Porter Hales, Morgan, Utah, 780.00 points and 6. (S.D.) Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 400.00 points
All Around Rookie Cowgirl: 1. (Idaho) Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 520.00 points
All Around Cowgirl: 1. Ali Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 613.33 points and 6. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 375.00 points
Barrel Racing Average: 1. (N.M.) Hadley Tidwell, La Luz, N.M., 35.137 points; 52. (S.D.) Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, S.D., 41.819 points; 72. (S.D.) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 17.827 points; 174. (S.D.) Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 22.846 points
Barrel Racing Go-1: 1. (WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 17.494; 7. (SD) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 17.827; 25. (SD) Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, S.D., 18.024; 46. (SD) Jaycie West, New Underwood, S.D., 18.214; 164. (SD) Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 22.846
Barrel Racing Go-2: 1. (AZ) Madilyn Todd, Willcox, Ariz., 17.281 and 65. (SD) Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, S.D., 23.795
Bareback Riding Go-1: 1. (MT) Will Norstrom, East Helena, Mont., 83; 4. (SD) Devon Moore, Clear Lake, S.D., 77; 14. (SD) Cooper Filipek, Rapid City, S.D., 71; 19. (SD) Kashton Ford, Sturgis, S.D., 68; 26. (SD) Reece Reder, Fruitdale, S.D., 65
Bareback Riding Go-2: 1. (CA) Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 77 and 12. (SD) Reece Reder, Fruitdale, S.D., 61
Boys Cutting Go-1: 1. (TX) Russell Bushaw, Weatherford, Texas, 150; 31. (SD) Carter Fortune, Quinn, S.D., 138; 37. (SD) Trey Fuller, Faith, S.D., 137; 46. (SD) Jace Ullerich, Humboldt, S.D., 135; 72. (SD) Caden Stoddard, Norris, S.D., 124
Breakaway Roping Go-1: 1. (TX) Madison Outhier, Utopia, Texas, 1.92 and 13. (SD) Chloe Herren, Crooks, S.D., 2.7
Bull Riding Go-1
1. (NC) Clay Guiton, Cherryville, N.C., 87; 13. (SD) Thayne Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 73; 19. (SD) Mason Moody, Letcher, S.D., 69
Bull Riding Go-2: 1. (TX) John Crimber, Decatur, Texas, 85.5
Girls Cutting Go-1: 1. (TX) Faith Farris, Midway, Texas, 151; 29. (SD) Sophie Meyer, Rapid City, S.D., 142; 37. (SD) Lizzy Haiar, Rapid City, S.D., 140; 44. (SD) Kimberly Johnson, Mud Butte, S.D., 139; 54. (SD) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 137
Goat Tying Go-1: 1. (WY) Haiden Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 7.36; 30. (ND) Molly Rotenberger, Ludlow, S.D., 8.96; 85. (SD) Tricia Lammers, Orient, S.D., 10.57; 97. (SD) Michaela McCormick, Salem, S.D., 11.04; 99. (SD) Devin Hunter, Huron, S.D., 11.23
Goat Tying Go-2: 1. (MO) Karsyn Fuchs, Marshall, Mo., 7.72; 2. (SD) Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, S.D., 7.73; 7. (SD) Michaela McCormick, Salem, S.D., 8.43
Pole Bending Go-1: 1. (TX) Kiley Hargrave-Batten, Groveton, Texas, 20.225; 12. (SD) Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, S.D., 20.853; 93. (SD) Tricia Lammers, Orient, S.D., 22.839; 161. (SD) Kellyn Shearer, Wall, S.D., 37.175
Pole Bending Go-2
1. (WY) Maddie Eskew, Gillette, Wyo., 19.981 and 2. (SD) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 20.162
Reined Cow Horse Go-1: 1. (TX) Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 298; 24. (SD) Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, S.D., 285; 36. (SD) Landry Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 282.5; 42. (SD) Cadell Brunsch, Pine Ridge, S.D., 280.5; 47. (SD) Linkyn Petersek, Colome, S.D., 277.5
Reined Cow Horse Go-2: 1. (TX) Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 296
Saddle Bronc Go-1: 1. (TX) Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 78 and 2. (SD) Talon Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 74
Saddle Bronc Go-2: 1. (TX) TW Flowers, Old Glory, Texas, 77.5 and 4. (SD) Ridge Ward, Martin, S.D., 68
Steer Wrestling Go-1: 1. (TX) Colin Fox, Manvel, Texas, 3.94; 2. (SD) Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 4.39; 17. (SD) Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 5.47; 39. (SD) Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 7.12
Steer Wrestling Go-2: 1. (TX) Jack Kahla, Jasper, Texas, 3.75
Team Roping Go-1: 1. (AL) Colton Allen, Dadeville, Ala., Wyatt Allen, Dadeville, Ala., 6.03; 13. (SD) Bodey Waln, Martin, S.D., Tracer Olson, White River, S.D., 7.59; 51. (SD) Tegan Fite, Hermosa, S.D., Rio Nutter, Rapid City, S.D., 14.5
Team Roping Go-2
1. (LA) Luke Dubois, Church Point, La., and Corey Reid, Liberty, Miss., 5.48
Tie-Down Roping Go-1
1. (NE) Matthew Miller, Callaway, Neb., 8.83 and 12. (SD) Linkyn Petersek, Colome, S.D., 10.41
Tie-Down Roping Go-2: 1. (AZ) Pecos Tatum, La Plata, N.M., 9.33 and 24. (SD) Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 20.28
Girls Team Standings
1. Texas, 3,543.33
2. Oklahoma, 3,180.00
3. Wyoming, 2,655.00
4. Idaho, 2,303.33
5. Utah, 1,700.00
6. New Mexico, 1,675.00
15. South Dakota, 965.00
Boys Team Standings
1. Texas, 5,422.50
2. South Dakota, 2,837.50
3. Utah, 2,765.00
4. Montana, 2,720.00
5. Nebraska, 2,550.00
