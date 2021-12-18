Nate Tilley continues jiu jitsu journey

SPEARFISH — Spearfish native Nate Tilley attempts to give jiu jitsu what the martial arts discipline has given him.
“It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s definitely helped me in my life a lot,” Tilley said. “That’s why I’ve set these goals to become champion, so I can see what I’m capable of and push myself to the ultimate limit.”
Tilley finished 1-1 at the world championships last week in Anaheim, Calif. The 24-year-old boasts a top-10 world ranking in the Adult Blue Belt Light Featherweight Gi Division and moved up to the Featherweight Division for the tournament. He carries a fourth-stripe blue belt.
“My first match went really, really well,” Tilley said. He defeated his opponent via submission by using one of the tightest arm bars he ever put on anyone. Tilley recalled it was one of his fastest submissions ever.
“He just played a really good game,” Tilley said in describing his second opponent. “He was able to beat me on points.”
Tilley said he had some chances to secure points in that second match. “That’s what I’m going to be working in the gym on the mats coming back,” he added.
While Tilley did not meet his goal of a world championship, he was able to learn a lot about himself and test his limits.
“You push the boundaries of what you thought you’re able to do,” Tilley said. “It kind of simulates how life is, where it’s just different battles we face day to day.”
He also holds top-five ranking in the No-Gi Division world standings.
Tilley said being defeated in a jiu-jitsu match does not necessarily happen because the opponent is superior. “It’s just because you didn’t have the correct response,” he added.
Competing gives Tilley something to pursue that, while rather difficult, is attainable. He said that outlet helps him deal with other life aspects.
Tilley said his jiu jitsu technique at the World Championships has shown marked improvement as compared to past years. He added he competed well at smaller tournaments, including gold medals in two divisions in Phoenix, Ariz.
“I was able to really hone in on what helped me be good, and just find more of a flow state when I was competing,” Tilley said. He added he is working to reach that state in larger tournaments.
Tilley said he is able to improve his technical performance as he does more and more jiu jitsu. He added he understands the big picture much better than before, and his maturity has increased.
Last week marked Tilley’s first-ever competition at this world championships event. His resume includes two trips to the No-Gi Worlds and numerous other major tournaments.
Tilley placed second at the American Nationals (Las Vegas, Nev.) in June 2021. He has also competed at the No-Gi Worlds in Texas and the Pan-American Championship in Florida this year.
“Worlds was the big one that I was really shooting for,” Tilley said. “I didn’t have my best performance, but it was still a good time.”
An athlete must be affiliated with a school or academy that the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation recognizes in order to compete at tournaments like the World Championships. Individual rankings determine tournament seedings.
Spearfish Martial Arts is connected with Rapid City’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy. Both are affiliated with a jiu jitsu association called ATOS.
G-Town Jiu Jitsu in Gillette, Wyo., is also affiliated with the above group. Owner Eric Coxbill earned a world title two months ago in Las Vegas.
“We’re producing champions out here; we’re competing at the top level,” Tilley said. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at without those guys.”
Tilley is in a training position where he needs to be around many who can also compete. His next step is to attend an academy where all desired resources are available.
“I’m actually looking to move to Denver, Colo., to train at an academy down there called Logos BJJ,” Tilley said. He added he plans to do so in January.
That academy is also an ATOS affiliate; owner Michael Liera Jr. has won numerous world titles.
Tilley is quite thankful for his Spearfish Martial Arts and Black Hills Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy (Rapid City) teams. He said jiu jitsu helps people improve themselves, give them a positive outlook, and is a fun activity with many like-minded, good-natured people.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.