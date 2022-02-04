Multi-state sheep shearing champ visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Mackenzie Campbell has won sheep shearing competitions in Ohio and Michigan. He entered Thursday’s National Sheep Shearing Championships in Rapid City due to curiosity about a higher competition level.
Campbell resides in Newton Falls, Ohio, and has sheared sheep for the past five or six years.
“My dad shore, and my grandpa sheared,” the 18-year-old Campbell said. “I enjoyed watching competitions and wanted to start shearing.”
Campbell competed in the Beginners division at the James Kjerstad Event Center and reached the final four.
All shearers must follow a particular pattern:
• Take the wool off the belly;
• Take out the rear hip on the left side;
• Move up the neck, and square off the left shoulder;
• Take off the wool across the back; and
• Move down the left side, and finish up on the right hip.
They must complete the task on two or three sheep in as little time as possible.
A contest shearing is based on time and second cuts in the wool. Judges in front watch for those. Back judges look for sheep quality, like nicks on the sheep.
Campbell said the most difficult part of learning the process centered on the required endurance levels. They are mental as well as physical.
“The physical amount, you actually feel,” Campbell said. “The mental, you just have to keep yourself pushing.”
Thursday marked the first Rapid City trip for Campbell. He shears part-time, mostly during the weekends, on his family’s operation and once sheared 120 head in one day.
“It shows you that your speed and time isn’t always everything,” Campbell said in describing what he learns at each competition. “The condition of the sheep matters a lot too, and how consistent you are on the way you do it.”
He most enjoys shearing sheep with a really tight skin, with all wool and no hair. Ideal size for a sheep is medium. Favorite wool to shear measures roughly 2 inches in length.
“I’m a very competitive person, so probably the competition side of it,” Campbell said in describing shearing’s appeal to him. He added shearing in a barn, such as during the work day, allows him to practice for the next competition.
Campbell’s biggest challenge centers on how much the sheep wishes to cooperate.
A lot of mental preparation goes into Campbell’s getting ready for a work day. He also makes sure the shearing equipment is ready.
“I set goals on when I want to be done, how many I want to get done in a certain amount of time,” Campbell said of his mental preparation.
Meeting his goals spells a successful day for Campbell. He said he is undecided on his next competition step, but past glory is not far from his mind.
“Hopefully, going back to Ohio State and winning that again this year would be good,” he said.
