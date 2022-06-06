DEADWOOD — Ismael Arzola of Bakersfield, Calif., entered the Deadwood Mickelson Trail half marathon for the first time Sunday. He emerged as the overall champion in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds over the 13.1-mile course.
“I wanted to try something new,” the 33-year-old Arzola said. “I figured it would be a great start for the beginning of my season.”
Arzola said the course scenery was great, but one slight incline around the 10-mile mark caused a bit of an issue. He added his goal was to compete at an elite level.
“We got rained on, but it was awesome,” Arzola said of his experience. He added he really liked the trees.
“This is about my third year of running the half marathon,” Arzola said. “I’m not really a veteran at this race.” He runs the 800- and 1600-meter distances on the track.
Arzola regards the half-marathon race as good training for his track distances.
The half marathon required Arzola to increase his training load. “I went from averaging 45 (miles) a week to like 60 a week,” he said.
Everyone has future goals in mind, according to Arzola. One of his is to compete at the Olympic Trials.
Morgan Wald of Bismarck, N.D., emerged as the women’s champion in the half marathon. Her time was 1 hour, 27 minutes and 19 seconds: good for 17th place overall.
“I like running the Mick (Mickelson Trail) because we ran it for cross country,” said Wald, who competed for Black Hills State University last season. “We always did our long runs on the Mickelson, and it was always just a good time.”
Sunday marked Wald’s second time running this particular marathon. She wanted to surpass her 2021 time of 1 hour 38 minutes.
“I just have been training really hard, putting in extra miles,” Wald said. She added she also had a good mindset.
Wald said she knew where the course’s uphill portion was located, which helped her plan accordingly.
“It was perfect running weather,” Wald said. She added she enjoys running in the rain.
Cameron Remington of Kyle, S.D., claimed the overall top spot in the 26.2-mile marathon race. His time was 1 hours, 50 minutes and 23 seconds.
Spearfish’s Erica Dykstra emerged as the women’s full-marathon champion. A time of 3 minutes, 21 minutes and 59 seconds enabled her to place 10th overall.
Wald graduated in December 2021 with her associate’s degree in health science. Dental hygiene study begins in Sheridan, Wyo., this fall.
Events started Saturday, with the Mickelson Fast 5-kilometer race being one of the offerings. Noah Forrey of Gillette, Wyo., finished first in 15 minutes 47.4 seconds. A total of 160 runners finished.
Jerry Dunn returned to fulfill his traditional role of greeting runners as they crossed the finish line.
Top-23 finishers in the half marathon and full marathon follow. Visit the Mickelson Trail Marathon website for complete results.
HALF MARATHON
1 Ismael Arzola (Bakersfield, Calif.) 1 hour 8 minutes 16 seconds
2 Joe Rush (Brookings, S.D.) 1:08:55
3 Zach Hentschel (Brandon, S.D.) 1:11:45
4 Noah Forrey (Gillette, Wyo.) 1:13:03
5 Jackson Dutcher (Casper, Wyo.) 1:15:55
6 Tom Padmore (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:18:18
7 Kadin Groen (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 1:19:00
8 Jack Diaz (Casper, Wyo.) 1:20:07
9 Tristan Enders (Casper, Wyo.) 1:20:20
10 Matthew Horan (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 1:20:34
11 Jonah Pearson (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 1:21:53
12 Matthew Wilson (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:22:29
13 Ben Devlin (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 1:23:16
14 Grant Smith (Golden, Colo.) 1:23:59
15 John Kaiser (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:25:09
16 Joshua Speidel (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:25:25
17 Morgan Wald (Bismarck, N.D.) 1:27:19
18 Matt Henry (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:27:44
19 John Kappes (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:27:47
20 Alex Nickelson (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:28:10
21 Will Sugrue (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 1:28:12
22 Becky Sondag (Casper, Wyo.) 1:30:24
23 Benjamin Wrolstad (Bismarck, N.D.) 1:30:47
FULL MARATHON
1 Cameron Remington (Kyle, S.D.) 2 hours 50 minutes 23 seconds
2 Theron Singleton (Rapid City, S.D.) 2:53:18
3 Ray Munsterman (Billings, Mont.) 2:53:35
4 Joey Przybyla (Ft. Collins, Colo.) 2:59:26
5 Wyatt Oglesby (Black Hawk, Colo.) 3:01:09
6 Devan Shumway (Waco, Texas) 3:05:29
7 Ethan Poulter (Golden, Colo.) 3:05:29
8 Aaron Ladd (Ashland, Mass.) 3:14:54
9 Tyler Kennedy (Jefferson, S.D.) 3:21:02
10 Erica Dykstra (Spearfish, S.D.) 3:21:59
11 Keena Byrd-Moro (Spearfish, S.D.) 3:23:34
12 Matthew Dunn (Marshall, Minn.) 3:23:39
13 Ahmad Parvinian (Rochester, Minn.) 3:25:21
14 Abby Oglesby (Littleton, Colo.) 3:26:14
15 Stephen Neabore (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:27:29
16 Bradley Wittler (Omaha, Neb.) 3:32:20
17 Joshua Richardson (Gillette, Wyo.) 3:31:47
18 Jeff L. Phillips (Cincinnati, Ohio) 3:33:56
19 Pete Heidepriem (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 3:34:55
20 David Missal (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 3:36:29
21 Alyssa Franke (Black Hawk, S.D.) 3:38:55
22 Tom Cartney (Wagner, S.D.) 3:40:03
23 Frederick Kieley (Fargo, N.D.) 3:40:14
