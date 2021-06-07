DEADWOOD — Four runners earned individual titles as the Mickelson Trail Marathon observed its 20th anniversary Sunday in Deadwood.
Joe Rush, of Brookings, completed the 13.1-mile half marathon in 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 43 seconds for the overall title. Spearfish’s Jennifer De Hueck emerged as the women’s champion in 1:24:13.
Rush most enjoyed the race’s setting. “It’s quiet. It’s always cool, and it’s a nice, fast course,” he said. He added the gravel has a fine quality to it.
Goals for Rush included a time of 1 hour 12 minutes. He had run about 45 miles a week for the past seven weeks, so he was unsure of his fitness level.
Winning this year was special for Rush in light of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the event in 2020.
“Everyone’s getting back to racing again. After the race, everyone’s excited,” Rush said.
Sunday marked the first race for De Hueck since breaking an ankle four years ago. “To be able to come, especially after COVID, do this race, and feel just happy to have my family here at the finish line, felt really good,” she said.
De Hueck wanted to push herself and finish in less than one-and-one-half hours. “I wanted to have faith over fear,” she said.
She loves to come to the area, run the trails, and take in the scenery. “It’s just fun to be back racing,” she said.
Records indicate 1,434 runners completed the half-marathon course. Another 285 reached the finish line in the full marathon.
St. Louis, Mo., resident Benjamin Kopecky claimed the full marathon title. His time for the 26.2-mile course was 2 hours, 46 minutes and 12 seconds.
Michele Fischer, of Wayne, Pa., was the first female runner to complete the full marathon. Her time was 3 hours, 41 minutes, and 34 seconds.
Visit the Mickelson Trail Marathon website for full results.
HALF MARATHON
Top 5
1 Joe Rush (Brookings, S.D.) 1 hour 11 minutes 13 seconds
2 Zach Hentschel (Brandon, S.D.) 1:14:47
3 Lane Krautschun (Spearfish, S.D.) 1:14:50
4 Adam McCollor (Minnetonka, Minn.) 1:15:05
5 Tom Padmore (Rapid City, S.D.) 1:18:48
Other area finishers
10 Andy VanDeest (Spearfish) 1:23:13
12 Jennifer De Hueck (Spearfish) 1:24:13
31 Matt Weigel (Spearfish) 1:29:52
41 Jamie VanDeest (Spearfish) 1:32:40
49 Eric Anderson (Spearfish) 1:34:05
51 Philip Kissling (Spearfish) 1:34:26
53 Clay Johnson (Spearfish) 1:35:27
71 Andrea Varriano (Sturgis) 1:38:33
82 Jesse Hanna (Deadwood) 1:39:32
88 Laura Sandness (Belle Fourche) 1:40:17
96 Nicole Davis (Spearfish) 1:41:16
100 Kenton Voorhees (Spearfish) 1:41:23
102 Mai Richards (Spearfish) 1:41:28
113 Brady Buchholz (Sturgis) 1:42:17
155 Deming Haugland (Spearfish) 1:45:54
157 Jayna Fredrickson (Spearfish) 1:45:56
163 Ashley Anderson (Spearfish) 1:46:29
171 Heather Rutherford (Spearfish) 1:46:49
185 Josie Kaufman (Sturgis) 1:48:09
197 Amelia Meyer (Spearfish) 1:49:02
224 Luke Hoch (Deadwood) 1:50:52
260 Kimberly Tollison (Spearfish) 1:53:09
280 Kari Griffin (Spearfish) 1:54:11
295 Britney Routh (Spearfish) 1:55:03
308 Jay Jacobs (Deadwood) 1:56:06
341 Clarissa Heisinger (Deadwood) 1:58:31
347 Joshua Johnson (Spearfish) 1:58:50
351 Jade Miller (Spearfish) 1:59:03
356 Christine Clauser (Sturgis) 1:59:17
391 Teresa Aspen (Belle Fourche) 2:01:08
397 Errin Short (Sturgis) 2:02:01
440 Murphy Churchill (Deadwood) 2:04:39
451 Jessie Fahlgren (Spearfish) 2:05:03
455 Matt Ackerman (Deadwood) 2:05:22
457 Judy Smith (Deadwood) 2:05:31
475 Sonia Ribordy (Belle Fourche) 2:06:35
482 Rose Smith (Whitewood) 2:06:47
521 Cort Ingalls (Spearfish) 2:08:36
546 Maria Kemp (Spearfish) 2:10:36
547 Alexis Geuke (Spearfish) 2:10:36
587 Christine Duran-Garcia (Belle Fourche) 2:12:27
599 Leeann Collins (Spearfish) 2:13:09
601 Kristen Legner (Sturgis) 2:13:29
621 Bradley Schneck (Spearfish) 2:14:34
732 Nicholas Peterson (Belle Fourche) 2:21:17
748 Nancy Lewellen (Spearfish) 2:22:12
750 Racheal Shank (Spearfish) 2:22:18
763 Lezlie Snoozy-Kaitfors (Spearfish) 2:22:56
778 Judy Lamb (Spearfish) 2:24:00
779 Nicole Gainey (Spearfish) 2:24:00
821 Jarrett Moore (Spearfish) 2:26:37
830 Kyler Pietzyk (Spearfish) 2:27:13
833 Andrea Driscoll-Kissling (Spearfish) 2:27:17
837 Andrea Pedersen (Spearfish) 2:27:29
842 Jamie Hockenbary (Fruitdale) 2:27:44
857 Anissa Pietzyk (Spearfish) 2:28:46
865 Kim Smith (Whitewood) 2:29:46
879 Christine Kaitfors (Whitewood) 2:30:36
887 Andrew Smith (Deadwood) 2:31:10
900 Cindy Crooks (Spearfish) 2:32:17
907 Bob Meyer (Spearfish) 2:33:03
920 Mark Flint (Spearfish) 2:34:23
937 Will Peterson (Spearfish) 2:35:36
947 Maddie Anderson (Whitewood) 2:36:23
973 Rebecca Pedersen (Spearfish) 2:38:36
980 Kari Quam (Spearfish) 2:39:30
996 Todd Reif (Sturgis) 2:41:18
997 Ray Reif (Sturgis) 2:41:19
1000 Krista Heid (Spearfish) 2:41:35
1011 Bradley Gordon (Spearfish) 2:42:50
1029 Kimberly Kinney (Spearfish) 2:44:42
FULL MARATHON
Top 5
1 Benjamin Kopecky (St. Louis, Mo.) 2 hours 46 minutes 12 seconds
2 Brent Hardy (Belle Fourche, S.D.) 2:50:09
3 Jeff Greene (Leesburg, Va.) 3:00:38
4 Theron Singleton (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:04:43
5 Laren Roderick (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:04:45
Area finishers
30 Chad Schone (Spearfish) 3:41:41
57 Keena Byrd-Moro (Spearfish) 3:57:45
62 Justin Johns (Lead) 3:59:50
82 Daniel Rodgers (Spearfish) 4:10:44
86 Michael Mamola (Deadwood) 4:13:24
105 Scott Hauck (Lead) 4:27:14
124 Laura Mader (Spearfish) 4:35:26
131 Chris Davis (Spearfish) 4:40:36
158 David Baker (Spearfish) 4:56:53
160 Robert Verry (Belle Fourche) 4:57:53
180 Benjamin Larson (Spearfish) 5:16:47
214 Max Ensor (Spearfish) 5:40:49
242 Loren Janke (Spearfish) 6:00:26
264 Emily Haase (Spearfish) 6:29:30
265 Kaitlin Haase (Spearfish) 6:29:30
