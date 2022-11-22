BHSU sneak peek 4.jpg

Black Hills State’s Matthew Ragsdale gets off a shot during a sneak peak of the men’s basketball team in October, at the Donald E. Young Center. Pioneer file photo

SIOUX FALLS — Black Hills State’s Adam Moussa hit a shot at the buzzer as the Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team defeated No. 19 MSU-Moorhead, 78-77, Friday in Sioux Falls.

“I thought it was a tremendous game between two high-leveled teams. We have a lot of respect for Minnesota State-Moorhead. I think they are a team that can make a run in the national tournament, and they have a great chance to win the northern Sun Conference,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “They were really physical and had great size, especially at their guard position, and that presented some challenges to us. So for us to be able to get out of there with a win without Sindou Cisse who has been our best defender, and second leading score on last year’s team. That speaks volumes to the level of basketball we are playing at this point in the year.”

