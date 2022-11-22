SIOUX FALLS — Black Hills State’s Adam Moussa hit a shot at the buzzer as the Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team defeated No. 19 MSU-Moorhead, 78-77, Friday in Sioux Falls.
“I thought it was a tremendous game between two high-leveled teams. We have a lot of respect for Minnesota State-Moorhead. I think they are a team that can make a run in the national tournament, and they have a great chance to win the northern Sun Conference,” said Ryan Thompson, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “They were really physical and had great size, especially at their guard position, and that presented some challenges to us. So for us to be able to get out of there with a win without Sindou Cisse who has been our best defender, and second leading score on last year’s team. That speaks volumes to the level of basketball we are playing at this point in the year.”
Thompson said he didn’t hesitate putting the ball in Moussa’s hand down the stretch.
“Adam Moussa hits a big shot. We were down one. We kind of trusted him to put the ball in his hands, and create something, and everybody stayed home. He got an opportunity to go one-on-one and made a tough shot at the buzzer. Credit to him for being able to deliver when it mattered,” Thompson said.
There were nine lead changes in the game, and neither team led by more than six-points.
The Yellow Jackets shot 47.6% from the field, and 25% from behind the arc.
MSU-Moorhead out-rebounded Black Hills State 47 to 28.
Joel Scott scored a season-high 31 to go with six rebounds , and Moussa chipped in 22 points, including the game winning basket, to go along with three assists and two blocks.
Jaeton Hackley came down with six boards, which tied for the team lead,while only seeing 18 minutes of action.
Matthew Ragsdale tallied 12 points including a pair of threes.
Saturday morning the No. 5 Black Hills State faced No. 18 Agustana.
The Yellow Jackets came away with the win. 82-73, taking down a ranked opponent for the second-straight day.
“Augustana is a tough team to play. They’ve got a lot of new guys this year, so they are a team that is going to get better throughout the season,” said Thompson. “I thought they played extremely hard.
They have great intensity, and really played harder than us to start that game.”
“Our guys adjusted, and over the course of the game we kind of broke them down offensively. We were a little to tough for them to guard,” Thomposon added
The Yellow Jackets (4-0) wrapped up their 2-0 performance at the East-West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon thanks to 50 percent shooting (29-58) and 31.3 percent from the arc (10-32) against Augie.
Joel Scott recorded his first double-double of the season and led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Moussa had 12 assists, which ranks fourth all-time at BHSU for assists in a game. Moussa also scored six points and grabbed six rebounds..
PJ Hayes and Jaeton Hackley were both double-digit scorers, totaling 15 and 12 points, respectively.
The Yellow Jackets host their first home game of the year Wednesday, Nov. 23 as they take on MSU-Billings.
Tip off is set for 6 p.m., at the Donald E. Young Center.
“I can’t wait for that,” said Thompson. “We’ve been on the road a lot this fall. This will be our first home game. Hopefully there is a lot of people in the community that are excited to get out and watch us play.”
Thompson said Montana Ste Billings is 4-0 going into Wednesday’s game
“They beat the 13th earlier this season, so they are going to present another tough challenge for us. They are very long, very athletic, and they have really rebounded well, which is a weakness of ours, so it will be a great test for us. I am sure looking forward to playing in the Young Center, and playing before our fans,” Thompson said
