SPEARFISH — The Pine Island Gravel Odyssey mountain bike race ended its debut year Sunday following nine years as the Gold Rush Gravel Grinder.
Rapid City’s Melissa Smith emerged as the overall winner in the 45-mile Pine Cone Frolic. Her time was 3 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds. Tony Tays of Rapid City claimed the men’s title in 3:17:05.
The overall winner in the 70-mile Limber Escapade was Rapid City’s Garth Wadsworth in 3 hours, 54 minutes and 31 seconds. Spearfish’s Michelle Krohn earned the women’s championship in 4:40:24.
Colorado Springs, Colo., racer Nicholas Jenkins claimed top honors in the 110-mile Ponderosa Escapade event. His clocking was 5 hours, 37 minutes and 21 seconds. South Dakota’s Sharon Jenkins won the women’s title in 6:25:34.
Jake Aisenbrey of Colorado Springs, Colo., emerged victorious from the 210-mile Lodgepole Voyage event. His final time was 12 hours, 32 minutes and 0 seconds. Kae Takeshita of Itasca, Ill., earned the women’s title in 13:44:14.
Top-15 overall finishers in each of the four races follow.
Pine Cone Frolic
(45 miles)
1 Melissa Smith (Rapid City, S.D.) 3 hours 12 minutes 42 seconds
2 Tony Tays (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:17:05
3 Justin Berry (Grand Forks, N.D.) 3:30:04
4 Michelle Stampe (Spearfish, S.D.) 3:41:06
5 Joel McKillop (Spearfish, S.D.) 3:41:06
6 Aaron Erickson (Wyoming) 3:41:34
7 Johnny Hill (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:42:39
8 Conor Casey (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:42:52
9 Jim Gerhardt (Clearwater, Minn.) 3:44:22
10 Ryan Winzenburg (Denver, Colo.) 3:48:55
11 Shelly Nelson (Minneapolis, Minn.) 3:53:39
12 Jameson Overvold (Spearfish, S.D.) 3:53:04
13 Kurt Kopperud (Fargo, N.D.) 3:55:32
14 Spencer Erickson (Gillette, Wyo.) 4:00:03
15 Jill Voorhees (Spearfish, S.D.) 4:00:05
Limber Escapade
(70 miles)
1 Garth Wadsworth (Rapid City, S.D.) 3 hours 54 minutes 31 seconds
2 Colin Frank (North Dakota) 3:55:57
3 Daniel Porter (Ft. Collins, Colo.) 3:57:25
4 David Glugla (Longmont, Colo.) 3:58:10
5 Erick Sykora (Rapid City, S.D.) 3:58:11
6 David Woodbury (Spearfish, S.D.) 3:59:00
7 Michael Baird (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 4:01:31
8 Kellan Anderson (Spearfish, S.D.) 4:04:25
9 Simon Murphy (Grand Forks, N.D.) 4:05:29
10 Anthony Speiser (Spearfish, S.D.) 4:05:29
11 Ryan Peterka (Spearfish, S.D.) 4:06:11
12 Edan Coin (Spearfish, S.D.) 4:08:41
13 Jared Frank (North Dakota) 4:09:30
14 Ben Jasinski (South Dakota) 4:15:08
15 Al Johnsen (South Dakota) 4:16:34
Ponderosa Escapade
(110 miles)
1 Nicholas Jenkins (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 5 hours 37 minutes 21 seconds
2 Adam Saban (South Dakota) 5:41:36
3 Kenn Pike (South Dakota) 5:41:39
4 Carl Fritz (Spearfish, S.D.) 5:45:50
5 Jack Schleiffarth (Rapid City, S.D.) 5:49:48
6 Jonathan Williams (Bella Vista, Ark.) 5:57:04
7 Brian Krombein (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 5:57:08
8 George Squibb (Boulder, Colo.) 6:14:47
9 Andrew VanOsdol (South Dakota) 6:14:49
10 Matt Rossman (Boulder, Colo.) 6:14:49
11 Steve Stalgren (Loveland, Colo.) 6:14:49
12 James Meyer (South Dakota) 6:17:31
13 Timothy Fegel (Ft. Collins, Colo.) 6:19:20
14 Paul Otsu (Red Lodge, Mont.) 6:21:35
15 Keeghan Hurley (Austin, Texas) 6:23:11
Lodgepole Voyage
(210 miles)
1 Jake Aisenbrey (Colorado Springs, Colo.) 12 hours 32 minutes 0 seconds
2 Mathew Wollman (Madison, S.D.) 13:27:16
3 Kae Takeshita (Itasca, Ill.) 13:44:14
4 Marty Killeen (Lincoln, Neb.) 14:07:09
5 Ryan Haug (Fargo, N.D.) 14:26:30
6 Eric Wendt (Lincoln, Neb.) 15:11:58
7 Cynthia Dywan (Laramie, Wyo.) 15:22:28
8 Caroline Esch (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 15:25:05
9 Nick Armano (Glenwood, Colo.) 15:25:06
10 Billy Simmons (Parker, Colo.) 15:39:12
11 Gary Lancaster (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) 15:39:12
12 Craig Doell (Manitoba) 15:53:00
13 Sy Nayman (Aurora, Colo.) 16:20:03
14 Christopher Grady (South Dakota) 16:23:49
15 Dylan Moro (Spearfish, S.D.) 16:30:28
