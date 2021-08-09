STURGIS — Some motocross racers at Sunday’s motocross event, held at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club Grounds, traveled upwards of 150 miles to the event. Others had a driving distance that is much shorter.
Andrew Craft of Spearfish fits into the latter group. The 21-year-old resides roughly 20 miles from the track, which is hosting events during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Craft competed in the 450cc and Open Amateur classes. He is in his second year of racing motocross, and the family atmosphere drew him to the sport.
That atmosphere is what Craft enjoys most and also what keeps him going.
“It’s a community,” Craft said. “If something went wrong, I can probably go ask the next guy, and if they can help me out, they would.”
The aspect of giving it one’s all, and competing against others, is addicting for Craft.
He has loved to ride motorcycles since he was a small boy. The area where he lived did not have any racing opportunities.
Craft watched professional motocross racers on television and thought it looked like fun. However, he did not have the proper bike.
“I usually go riding every weekend, once a weekend at least,” Craft said in describing his riding schedule. Motocross is a part of that slate.
Craft is essentially starting over for this year. “I was riding SDMA (South Dakota Motocross Association), and my bike blew up the first of the year,” he said. “This is my first race back since May.”
He said of his bike, “I’m limping it by right now.”
That has presented the biggest challenge for Craft. “It still takes some fine-tuning, but it’s running. That’s all I can ask right now,” he said.
A mechanic took the bike apart and examined the motor. Blown cams were part of the difficulty, and he advised Craft to be careful.
Craft was able to ride Sunday’s course three times last year. The size is only one of the things standing out for him.
“It’s different from everywhere else,” Craft said. “You fly up a hill, turn around, and come back. Going through the trees is really cool, too.”
Craft said his main goal for Sunday was to stay on two wheels, along with focusing on the fundamentals.
“As a learner, I’ve definitely improved a lot in the last year by working on technique, whether it’s going out and drilling corners, or practice squeezing the bike, and endurance too,” Craft said.
Race day begins with Craft eating a healthy breakfast, loading up the racing equipment, setting it out at the site, and enjoying the atmosphere. He said his nerves get to him a bit but wear off by the time he gets on the bike.
He used the phrase “kind of a goon” to describe his racing style. “I’m still learning stuff, learning technique and everything. It’s a learning process, for sure,” he said.
Craft also planned to compete in this week’s Verta-X event, plus flat-track racing in the Knobby (referring to the tire) class.
The racing aspect of the rally appeals to Craft the most. He attends as many races as he can.
Craft’s next planned motocross race is in Bowman, N.D., next month.
