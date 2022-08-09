STURGIS — Riders enter motocross races for various reasons including competition, camaraderie, testing their personal limits — and having fun.
Corey Yecny (pronounced yes-knee) resides in Three Forks, Mont., and is 21 years old. He entered the 250 C class on Sunday in his first motocross race.
The event at Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club highlighted the second official day of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“Honestly, if I just have fun. That’s what riding is all about,” Yecny said when asked what determines if he will continue motocross racing.
Yecny, with a laugh, cited peer pressure for his decision to try motocross. His response then took on a more serious tone.
“I was watching it (motocross) and it was like, ‘Motocross is cool,’” Yecny said. “It’s easier to do than woods (racing) because there are a lot more moto tracks around.”
Yecny’s goals for his motocross debut include a top-10 finish and “broaden my horizons, try something new out.”
He said learning a good corner speed in motocross translates into woods racing.
Yecny said it is difficult to have a cross-country race because of all the forests in the area.
“This is the first time I’ve been on a track since I was, like, 5,” Yecny said. He added woods racing courses have big corners and do not really have breaking bumps coming off a high-speed section before the turn.
“Here, it’s completely different,” Yecny said in describing a motocross track. “There are a bunch of gnarly breaking bumps coming into turns. The ruts are a lot different, too.”
Yecny competed in his first cross-country race at age 12, and he has competed on and off since then.
Many members of Andy Yecny (Corey’s father) are heavily involved in racing snowmobiles, four-wheelers, and other vehicles.
Woods racing courses have six different lines, according to Yecny.
“Here, everyone kind of funnels to either the outside or the inside. You just take one of the two lines,” he said.
Yecny said the lean into the corners is a lot different in motocross. He uses the same bike for both racing types and added his gear ratio is a bit wider here. The front forks and rear suspension are set up softer than in woods racing.
His 2014 KTM 250 SX bike also includes a weighted clutch.
“I like the sense of freedom that you get,” Yecny said in describing the appeal of riding to him. “It’s a good release for me, in a way.
“I don’t really even race that much, but I ride at least a couple of days a week. It’s a good way to relax.”
Riding with new people and on different terrain gives Yecny the biggest challenge.
“Motocross, for me, is just like spreading it to everyone,” said Yency, who has held several jobs in the motorcycle industry. “It’s a small niche thing.
“It’s hard to get into with the constant bikes and gear. Once you have that, it’s relatively cheap.”
Yecny is attending his first Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He currently works in Rapid City for Pete Lien as a lime kiln assistant.
