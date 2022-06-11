DEADWOOD — Many different racers comprise a field at a motocross event. Some enter a few events a season while others adopt the sport as their chosen profession.
Preston Taylor is a Hastings, Neb., native currently living in Kansas City, Kan. He competed in the 250 and 450 classes at the recent Deadwood ALL IN event.
The 22-year-old Taylor has competed in motocross for 17 years.
His father used to compete, and the younger Taylor enjoyed it right away.
Saturday marked Taylor’s first races in Deadwood, and he said the $9,000 professional purse led him here.
“Hopefully get some good starts and then good racing,” Taylor said about what he looks forward to the most.
Taylor competed in the Supercross series and said he learned a lot. He is entering these money races to try saving for next year.
His yearly racing schedule features 50 to 100 races, including a recent race in Fresnillo, Mexico. Taylor recalled the citizens treated him like family.
Racing conditions featured a lot of rocks and hard-packed ground.
He said it was hard to breathe because of approximate elevations of 8,000 feet.
Taylor has a simple way to deal with the pressures of professional racing. “You just have to remember you’re doing your best, and that’s all you can do,” he said.
The day of a race finds Taylor focusing on what needs to be done. He cited the importance of being ready to race aggressively and get good starts.
Friends, family, and people coming together are what Taylor enjoys the most about motocross. His biggest challenge centers on the driving and bike maintenance.
Taylor wanted to race professionally since he was 3 years old.
“I just liked driving my dirt bike so much that I wanted to do it my entire life,” he said.
Taylor uses a Kawasaki bike for racing. He is comfortable with how the bike turns.
Drew Frey of Mt. Vernon, S.D., competed in the 250A class and has raced since age 5.
“Father got us dirt bikes, and we got let loose after that,” Frey said. He added he started on the flat track, did well in that endeavor, and moved to jumps at age 7.
Frey was asked about his fondest memories of those days and said, “You go to the track, and you get to see all your friends.”
He added he sees them once a month all year.
The individuals organizing the Rapid City races put on the Deadwood event.
Frey said he and others like to help them and bring others here.
Frey competed in Deadwood last September.
He said feedback was so positive that organizers decided to sponsor two events in 2022.
“This is a sand-dirt mix,” Frey said of the Deadwood track. “I absolutely love the track every single time.” He added while the layout changes a bit, it remains a lot of fun.
Frey said a rider can stay in ruts on a dirt track, while sand is loose and changes every lap.
“You go out and do not expect the next lap to come in and do the same thing you just did,” Frey said. “It is always learn, learn, learn, and looking ahead.”
Frey farms and ranches in the Mt. Vernon area and competes at five events per season because of the busy work schedule.
The Deadwood track is very tight, Frey said.
He added completing a lap takes 25 seconds compared to longer times for the longer tracks.
“You might want to go hard right away,” Frey said. “After that, don’t back off, but keep steady.”
Deadwood’s 1st day featured 70-degree temperatures with sunny skies, with the sand having a tacky surface. Frey described those as his perfect racing conditions.
Frey has raced with a 250 4-stroke Yamaha for four years. He stiffened the suspension for the tight turns.
Water and bananas help Frey get ready on race day. He said that combination prevents cramps and keeps him hydrated.
“We just come out here to have the most fun,” Frey said. “The money is another plus, but this is an absolute blast. This is so much fun coming out to Deadwood.”
