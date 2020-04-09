More ‘blasts from the past’ in area sports

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer will run a periodic series recapping area sports highlights from the past.
This installment features the period from April 5 through 8, in five-year intervals, between five and 35 years ago.
Five years ago (2015)
Black Hills State University track and field athletes won four events at the Vance Butler Invitational in Sioux Falls. Madison McLaughlin (women’s shot put), Mitch Kraft (men’s steeplechase), Alec Baldwin (men’s 1,500-meter run) and the men’s 4x400 relay claimed top honors. Relay members were Mark Fruechte, Baldwin, Chris Johnson, and Baker Diede.
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy members Wynter Childers, Isabelle Silva, Kiara Brown, and Ally Ball earned spots on the All-Gymnastics team at the state meet. Childers won Level 10 all-around honors, with Brown doing likewise in Level 8. Silva claimed the Level 6 Optional title; Ball boasted the meet’s highest compulsory division score.
Black Hills State finished third at the South Dakota Mines women’s golf tournament. Yellow Jacket Amanda Kopren shot a 36-hole 163 for medalist honors.
Ten years ago (2010)
Six area track and field athletes claimed crowns at the Douglas Early Bird meet. Spearfish’s winners were Megan Quinn (girls’ discus) and Slade Hansen (boys’ 110-meter hurdles). Xavier Glover (boys’ triple jump) and Nate Hayward (boys’ pole vault) represented Lead-Deadwood in the winners’ circle. Sturgis’ Madeleine Takahashi won the girls’ 1,600 run; teammate Nodia Lippert won the girls’ pole vault event.
Fifteen years ago (2005)
Billy “The Kid” Walters of Deadwood advanced to the Midwest Golden Gloves boxing tournament. He won the South Dakota district title at 152 pounds.
Wade Mackey was hired as head coach of the Lead-Deadwood American Legion baseball team.
Ten Spearfish wrestlers earned medals at the state AAU tournament. Seth Ochsner-McFarland finished second at 70 pounds, Division III, to lead the way. Teammates Austin Rotert, Nathan Rotert, and Brendon Waterson placed third in their respective classes. Luke Johnson, Slayton Ludens, and Matthew Sutterer picked up fourth-place finishes. Tony Nelson and Tyler Waterson claimed sixth-place status, with Bryce Lewis finishing eighth.
Spearfish’s Hunter Schurrer was named as an All-American 2005 Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year. The National Strength and Conditioning Association presented the honor.
Lead-Deadwood defeated Rapid City Central 198-264 to win a girls’ golf dual. Golddigger Tara Hofer fired a nine-hole 43 for medalist honors.
Spearfish residents Justin Frank (165 pounds), Brent Steinbach 220 Masters Male), and Joann Larew (165 Masters Female) earned top honors at the USAPL Oxman Classic powerlifting event in Denver, Colo.
Twenty years ago (2000)
The Lead-Deadwood boys’ medley relay finished first at the Southern Hills Invitational track meet in Hot Springs. Jamie Schlaht, Ed Oslood, Chris Roberts, and Cable Davis comprised that quartet.
Spearfish defeated Rapid City Central 200-210 in a girls’ golf dual. Jamie Bentley of Spearfish carded a nine-hole 45 for medalist honors.
Matt Meehan finished second at the National Regional Elks free throw shooting contest. The Lead teenager made 19 of 25 attempts.
Spearfish defeated St. Thomas More 8-4 in a boys’ tennis dual. The Spartans won four singles and all four doubles matches.
Twenty-five years ago (1995)
The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association honored two Lead-Deadwood residents. Whitney Driscoll received the South Dakota Assistant Coach of the Year honor. Doug Mathis was honored as a South Dakota Friend of Wrestling.
Thirty-five years ago (1985)
Lead’s George Milos set a school record at the Northern Hills Relays track meet in Spearfish. He cleared 6 feet 2.50 inches to finish first.
