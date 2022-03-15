Monument training staff assists student-athletes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Hills State University’s (BHSU) traveling party for the current NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament included a department the typical fan may overlook: the Monument Health training staff.
Game day finds athletic performance co-director Kellan Anderson and assistant trainer Shaun Skavang communicating with players to make sure everything is going as well as possible. Athletic director Padraic McMeel and the Yellow Jackets’ coaching staff also aid in that endeavor.
Monument Health provides two athletic trainers and two strength and conditioning coaches at no cost to BHSU. Anderson said Monument Health pays the salaries of these individuals.
“We kind of want to be hands-off,” Anderson said of his staff’s game-day philosophy regarding the players. “We’ve done everything we can up to that point to prepare them; we want them focused on the game and coaching staff.”
Anderson joined Monument Health two years ago, and this is the first full season he has had with the Yellow Jacket men’s team.
“We’ve really gotten the guys to buy in to wanting to stay over the summer,” Anderson said. “That’s been a huge thing for them.”
Black Hills State’s season started in October and has lasted for five months: many times with multiple games in a week.
“Hopefully, you’ve done everything to prepare these guys to handle that stress load,” Anderson said. He added when preparation time is lacking and things are rushed, little things can have more of a negative effect.
Monument Health introduced its strength and conditioning component to BHSU in 2012, when the school joined Division II’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
This relationship began as a part-time endeavor including athletic training as well as strength and conditioning.
“They realized just one person couldn’t be involved in both,” Anderson said. “So it became a fulltime strength and conditioning position, and then we slowly added pieces.”
Anderson recalled his supervisor wanted to create a relationship and better services for BHSU back then. He said the plan was to mirror what eastern South Dakota schools are doing with Avera Sanford.
“Communication is the biggest thing: all being on the same team and having the same vision and goals,” Anderson said.
Regular meetings help staff members identify strengths and weaknesses.
The process begins with goals identified for each individual athlete as well as the coaching staff. Those naturally vary, depending on the sport and athlete.
Athletes are regularly weighed to make sure things are going in the right direction, based on individual goals. Current goals center on monitoring athletes and making sure they feel healthy.
“We have a better understanding, and we have a bigger staff,” Anderson said in comparing the current climate to that of 2012. He added Monument wants to provide the best service.
Strength and conditioning once had football as its main emphasis. Anderson joined the staff and worked in this capacity with basketball players and track athletes. He added all athletic teams are cared for really well.
“I think people are really starting to understand the importance of strength and conditioning and what it can offer,” Anderson said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.