Monument Health offers free sports physicals

RAPID CITY — Monument Health is offering sports physical examinations free of charge to school-age athletes at all Monument Health primary care clinics and urgent care locations.
Patients are required to make an appointment at primary care. Urgent care locations can accommodate walk-ins, however patients requiring urgent medical care may be seen first.
During the exam, the Monument Health provider will evaluate the heart, lungs, bones, joints and other functions to determine whether the student athlete is medically eligible to participate in sports. The exams are required by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, the Wyoming High School Activities Association and other organizations.
This free service does not include well-child exams, vaccinations, assessment of new or established medical problems, medication refills or any other types of medical exams.
If the exam reveals issues that require further care, the patient will be referred back to their primary care provider. If the patient doesn’t have a provider, Monument Health can arrange an appointment.
The free physicals are offered as a courtesy to all local athletes, from grade school to college. To view a full list of locations, visit monument.health/locations.
