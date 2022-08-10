STURGIS — Noah Shaver came to Sturgis to hill climb, be with friends, and get the whole experience of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Shaver is a 22-year-old from Billings, Mont., who competed in Monday’s pro hill climb event at the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club grounds. He entered three classes: 450, Open, and 700.
“I’ve always done it since I was little,” Shaver said of his decision to climb hills professionally four years ago. “I started riding when I was 5 and started hill climbing when I was 7.”
A neighbor, Dusty Quast, helped Shaver begin in the sport. Quast also competes in the professional ranks.
Proper bike setup and riding technique are only a few of the lessons Shaver has learned from Quast and others throughout the years.
Shaver has competed in five events so far this year, including the Great American Championships in Billings.
He finished second in the 700 class and first in the Open class, which gave him the Open series title. That race was the third and final segment of the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb series.
Shaver had high hopes of excelling in Rockwell this year. He had won the Open and 450 classes there in 2021.
Shaver also entered a North American Hillclimbers Association race (Nitro Nationals) in Columbus, Mont., and placed third in the Open class. He also finished second in the side-by-side class and fifth in the 700 class.
“They say it’s a pretty short, fast hill,” Shaver said of the Sturgis hill that friends have attempted to climb in past years. “But it gets pretty deep and sandy.”
Shaver viewed the hill on Sunday and shared his initial impressions.
“The red dirt is weird; that’s for sure,” Shaver said with a laugh. “We don’t have any of that in Montana.”
Shaver said dirt in Montana’s hills is usually a lot harder than here and has a lot of bentonite. Some Billings-area hills also have very steep ledges at the top.
“I like the faster hills instead of the more technical hill where a lot of people aren’t getting over,” Shaver said. He prefers faster hills with some jumps.
Being here with friends makes it easier for Shaver than being here by himself. He said it adds to the experience.
Shaver most enjoys spending time with friends at hill climbing events. His biggest challenges center on travel and having to take time off from work.
“It’s not a cheap sport,” Shaver said of hill climbing. “Traveling is expensive right now.”
Shaver works as an electrical apprentice in Billings.
He uses a Husqvarna 450, Yamaha 470, and is helping to build a KTM 1190 for climbing hills. Bike adjustments have included tweaking of suspension, gearing, and using different tire types.
The day of a hill climb finds Shaver trying to get into the right mindset to do his best. “Obviously, set the bar high for yourself,” Shaver said of that mindset.
“But if you have a bad run or something, you don’t let it get in your head and bog you down. Just keep an open mind, and in the end, you’re just here to have fun.”
